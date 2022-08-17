Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Casemiro contemplating Manchester United move; Los Blancos likely to keep hold of Dani Ceballos, and more - August 17, 2022

Real Madrid are preparing to face Celta Vigo on Saturday in their second game of the new league season. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has started the 2022-23 campaign with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Almeria last weekend.

Meanwhile, Casemiro is mulling a move to Manchester United this summer. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are likely to keep hold of Dani Ceballos this year. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on August 17, 2022:

Casemiro contemplating Manchester United move

Casemiro is wanted at Old Trafford.

Casemiro is warming up to a move to Manchester United this summer, according to Marca. The Red Devils are interested in the Brazilian to bolster their underwhelming midfield. New manager Erik ten Hag wants to add more quality to the middle of the park and has his eyes on Casemiro.

The 30-year-old has been a revelation since moving to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2013. He has appeared 336 times for the La Liga giants, scoring 31 goals. The Brazilian’s ruthlessness in midfield has allowed Luka Modric and Toni Kroos to flourish. The three men have forged arguably one of the finest midfield trios in the game in the past decade.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Manchester United now working on conditions of Casemiro deal, also Carlo Ancelotti will be key factor in the conversations with the player. Adrien Rabiot’s camp told Juventus they have no intention to reduce the salary requests - no way for Man United deal.Manchester United now working on conditions of Casemiro deal, also Carlo Ancelotti will be key factor in the conversations with the player. Adrien Rabiot’s camp told Juventus they have no intention to reduce the salary requests - no way for Man United deal. 🚨 #MUFCManchester United now working on conditions of Casemiro deal, also Carlo Ancelotti will be key factor in the conversations with the player.

United reportedly want Casemiro in the team to add life to their languid midfield. The Red Devils have reportedly made him a hefty offer to convince him to move. The Brazilian has been an outstanding servant for Madrid, but there have been doubts over his performances recently. Ancelotti has already brought in Aurelien Tchouameni to eventually replace him in the first team.

Casemiro has received offers from suitors in the past, but none have been as lucrative as the one on the table from United. The Brazilian is now considering his options, and Los Blancos are willing to let him leave if the price is right.

Real Madrid likely to keep hold of Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos could stay at the Santiago Bernabeu this season.

Real Madrid are likely to keep Dani Ceballos at the Santiago Bernabeu beyond the summer, according to 90 Min.

The Spanish midfielder is in the final year of his contract with the La Liga giants but is yet to sign an extension. There’s an intense competition for places at the club, and Ceballos is no longer guaranteed regular football under Ancelotti.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra | Dani Ceballos has finally decided to STAY at Real Madrid.



Ancelotti played a big role: he has promised him many minutes and to become one of his first choices after KCM. | Dani Ceballos has finally decided to STAY at Real Madrid.Ancelotti played a big role: he has promised him many minutes and to become one of his first choices after KCM. @diarioas 🚨| Dani Ceballos has finally decided to STAY at Real Madrid. Ancelotti played a big role: he has promised him many minutes and to become one of his first choices after KCM. @diarioas https://t.co/cBwZJisGFZ

However, the Italian has been impressed by the player’s attitude over the summer. Ancelotti has begun to show his trust in the Spaniard, with Ceballos appearing in both games this season, albeit from the bench.

There’s a belief the player could rise up the pecking order despite the presence of young stars like Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni. Los Blancos want him to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu and could even offer him an extension if he continues to impress.

Liverpool handed opportunity to sign Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio is likely to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Liverpool have been handed the chance to secure the signature of Marco Asensio. According to Mundo Deportivo via Sports Mole, the Reds have been offered the services of the Spaniard by his agent Jorge Mendes. Asensio is no longer a regular at Real Madrid, with Ancelotti preferring Rodrygo Goes and Federico Valverde on the right wing.

The Spaniard is in the final year of his contract, and Real Madrid are willing to let him leave. Liverpool are long-term admirers of the 26-year-old and were linked with the player in the past. The Premier League giants have allowed Sadio Mane to leave this summer and could be interested in installing Asensio as his replacement.

