Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Cesc Fabregas identifies ideal replacement for Karim Benzema, Spanish defender set to sign contract extension, and more - 2nd July 2021

Real Madrid wants to use the summer to bolster their chances of securing silverware next season. Los Blancos endured a difficult time in the league and Europe in the 2020-21 campaign.

The Spanish giants failed to defend their La Liga trophy, admitting defeat on the final day of the season. They also stuttered in the semi-finals of the Champions League, losing to eventual champions Chelsea.

Carlo Ancelotti’s arrival is expected to help turn things around at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Italian is likely to pay extra attention to the faltering Real Madrid frontline, with every attacking player bar Karim Benzema failing to impress of late. Los Blancos are also hoping to tie down a few of their current stars to new deals.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer news from July 2, 2021.

Cesc Fabregas identifies ideal replacement for Karim Benzema at Real Madrid

Harry Kane

Cesc Fabregas believes Harry Kane would be the perfect replacement for Karim Benzema at Real Madrid.

The Frenchman continues to be an indispensable member of Los Blancos' side, but he will turn 34 this summer, and the La Liga giants will have to spot a successor soon.

Kane, on the other hand, has enjoyed another splendid season in the Premier League and has already told Tottenham Hotspur he wants to leave. His current contract expires in 2024, and Manchester City and Manchester United are monitoring him.

Cesc Fabregas took to his column in The Daily Telegraph to acknowledge Benzema’s longevity but went on to suggest that Real Madrid should target the Englishman if the need arises.

“For a long time, I have felt that Harry Kane would be the perfect replacement for Karim Benzema at Real Madrid.

“If Benzema ever left or ever started to slow down a little bit, then Kane would be the right guy for them,” Fabregas wrote.

Spanish defender set to sign contract extension

Nacho

Nacho is all set to sign a contract extension with Real Madrid, according to Managing Madrid.

The Spaniard’s current deal is scheduled to expire next year, but a new contract will see him stay at the Santiago Bernabeu until the summer of 2023.

Nacho set to sign contract extension with Real Madrid -report https://t.co/FokCDnXeQE pic.twitter.com/dX6RySLYQ1 — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) July 2, 2021

The 31-year-old was an important figure in the Los Blancos backline in the 2020-21 season when Real Madrid missed Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane.

With Ramos gone and Varane’s future up in the air, the Spaniard could be set for a pivotal role in the next campaign.

Real Madrid interested in Portuguese teenager

Real Madrid is interested in Herculano Nabian, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato. The Portuguese striker, referred to as the “new Lukaku,” has caught the eye since joining Vitoria Guimaraes.

The 17-year-old is already part of the club’s reserves team and is also being monitored by Barcelona.

Protejam as vossas defesas, um 😈 está à solta nesta pré-temporada 🔥

@HerculanoNabian ™ #TodosPor1 pic.twitter.com/aFfsa64iCC — Vitória Sport Clube (@VitoriaSC1922) June 26, 2021

Los Blancos are known for their habit of picking up the best young talents from around the globe. With Karim Benzema slowly approaching the fag end of his career, Real Madrid is already scouting for an able successor.

The La Liga giants are monitoring quite a few talented youngsters for the role and have now added Nabian to that list.

A new article, every week. Check the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano here.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar