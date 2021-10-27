Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Chelsea interested in Los Blancos midfielder; Karim Benzema backed to win Ballon d'Or, and more - 27th October 2021

Real Madrid are preparing to welcome Osasuna to the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday. Buoyed by their 2-1 win over Barcelona in El Clasico, Los Blancos will look for all three points against Jagoba Arrasate's side, who stuttered to a 1-1 draw against Granada over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are interested in an Uruguayan midfielder who plays for Real Madrid. Elsewhere, Karim Benzema has been backed to win the Ballon d'Or award by a tennis legend.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 27th October 2021.

Chelsea interested in Federico Valverde

Chelsea are interested in Federico Valverde

Chelsea are interested in Federico Valverde, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

However, the report also added that the Uruguayan has no intentions of leaving Real Madrid at the moment. Valverde arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Penarol in 2016. Initially inducted into Los Blancos' B team, the Uruguayan showed great promise before eventually breaking into the first team in the 2018-19 season.

Valverde has gone from strength to strength since then, and has caught the eye for both club and country. He has registered 114 appearances for Real Madrid, finding the back of the net five times, and setting up seven others. His exploits with Los Blancos have made top clubs around Europe sit up and take notice.

Chelsea are among his list of suitors. The Blues are planning for midfield reinforcements next year, despite the emergence of Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The Premier League giants also have budding talents like Conor Gallagher and Billy Gilmour on their books, but believe Valverde would vastly improve their team.

Tuchel wants more competition for Jorginho and N'Golo Kante in the team, so he wants the Real Madrid midfielder on his roster. However, the Uruguayan is content at the Santiago Bernabeu at the moment, and has no desire to join the Blues.

Karim Benzema backed to win Ballon d'Or award by Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal has tipped Karim Benzema to win the Ballon d'Or award this year.

Rafael Nadal has tipped Karim Benzema to win the Ballon d'Or award this year, Marca reports.

The tennis superstar is a huge Real Madrid fan, and recently praised the Frenchman on social media. Benzema is among the contenders for the coveted award this year.

Nadal took to Twitter to reveal his admiration for the Frenchman, and wish him luck:

"He has my admiration as a player; he shows commitment to the sport and demonstrates professionalism at his age. Good luck Benzema and you have my support for the 2021 Ballon d'Or," wrote Nadal.

Carlo Ancelotti reveals expected date of return of Real Madrid star

Gareth Bale is nearing a return from injury.

Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that Gareth Bale is nearing his return from injury. Speaking at his press conference, the Italian said that Bale could be available for Real Madrid's game against Rayo Vallecano on 6th November.

"Bale was medically cleared yesterday, after a test he underwent. He's fine at the moment, and has started to train alone. I think that in a week he will train with the team and be ready to play," said Ancelotti

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"I think he will train at the beginning of next week with the group, and could be available for the game against Rayo," continued Ancelotti.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone 🎙| Ancelotti: "Bale has received the green medical light, he'll train with the team next week. He might be available vs Rayo." #rmalive 🎙| Ancelotti: "Bale has received the green medical light, he'll train with the team next week. He might be available vs Rayo." #rmalive

Edited by Bhargav