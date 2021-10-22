Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Chelsea preparing move for Los Blancos star; club interested in Bayer Leverkusen ace, and more - 22nd October 2021

Real Madrid arrive at Sunday's El Clasico in high spirits following their 5-0 rout of Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League in midweek. Los Blancos will be looking to get back to winning ways in La Liga this weekend, having lost their previous league game against Espanyol.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are preparing to move for a Real Madrid full-back next summer. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are interested in a Spanish striker who plays for Bayer Leverkusen.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 22nd October 2021.

Chelsea preparing move for Ferland Mendy

Chelsea are planning to bring Ferland Mendy to Stamford Bridge next summer.

The Blues are willing to offer €60 million to prise him away from Real Madrid.

The Blues are willing to offer €60 million to prise him away from Real Madrid. The Frenchman has grown in stature since joining Los Blancos in 2019. Mendy established himself as the first-choice left-back at the Santiago Bernabeu last season, but has been sidelined due to injury since April.

The Frenchman finally returned to action for Real Madrid this month. Mendy has made 71 appearances for Los Blancos so far, but speculations around his future continue. The La Liga giants are reportedly considering cashing in on Mendy, and are contemplating with the idea of re-signing Sergio Reguilon as a replacement. Chelsea are eager to take advantage of Mendy's evolving situation in Madrid.

Yash @Odriozolite Ferland Mendy vs Shaktar Donetsk | UCL 21-22Mendy's return was a big boost for Madrid defensively. His defensive positioning and reading of the game saved Madrid multiple times. His return alone brought in a level of defensive stability for the team.One of the best LBs itw! Ferland Mendy vs Shaktar Donetsk | UCL 21-22Mendy's return was a big boost for Madrid defensively. His defensive positioning and reading of the game saved Madrid multiple times. His return alone brought in a level of defensive stability for the team.One of the best LBs itw! https://t.co/yitbKPEJZd

The Blues are sweating on the future of Marcos Alonso, who continues to be linked with a move away from the club. Chelsea believe Mendy could be a suitable replacement for the Spaniard. The Frenchman's ability to play at centre-back also makes him an enticing prospect for the Blues. The Premier League side, as such, are willing to match Real Madrid's valuation of the player.

Real Madrid interested in Iker Bravo

Real Madrid are interested in former Barcelona youth player Iker Bravo, according to IB Times via Fichajes.

The Spaniard has impressed since leaving the Camp Nou to join Bayer Leverkusen this summer. The 16-year-old has also registered seven goals in four friendlies for his nation's under-17 side this year to pop up on the radar of Los Blancos.

Real Madrid are already scouting the market for a successor to Karim Benzema. They have now included Bravo on their wishlist for that role.

Liverpool urged to sign Real Madrid's Toni Kroos

Former Liverpool star Paul Robinson has urged Liverpool to sign Toni Kroos

Former Liverpool star Paul Robinson has urged Liverpool to sign Toni Kroos, whose current deal with Real Madrid expires in June 2023. Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson claimed the German midfielder would be perfect for the Reds.

"Toni Kroos is 31, but the way he plays, you will get another four years out of him. At £20 million, it would be a good price. He’s a fabulous player," said Robinson.

TC @totalcristiano Toni Kroos vs Shakhtar:• 76 passes completed (96.3%).

• 9/10 long passes completed.

• 2 chances created.

• 4/6 duels won.

• 3/3 tackles completed.The usual. Toni Kroos vs Shakhtar:• 76 passes completed (96.3%).

• 9/10 long passes completed.

• 2 chances created.

• 4/6 duels won.

• 3/3 tackles completed.The usual. https://t.co/QJsGTwAMJx

"What is £20 million in this day and age for a player of Kroos’ quality. That is a deal that would be good for Liverpool,” said Robinson.

