Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Chelsea star dreams of joining Los Blancos; club receive boost in pursuit of Premier League ace, and more - 24th October 2021

Real Madrid will have the chance to put an early dent in Barcelona's La Liga title hopes in the season's first El Clasico on Sunday. Los Blancos will be desperate for a win in a game that has always been more than just three points at stake.

Meanwhile, a Chelsea star dreams of playing for Real Madrid one day. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have received a boost in their pursuit of a Belgian midfielder who plays for Leicester City.

On that note, here's a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories on 24th October 2021.

Christian Pulisic dreams of joining Real Madrid

Christian Pulisic dreams of playing for Real Madrid, according to AS. The American joined Chelsea in the summer of 2019 as a replacement for Eden Hazard. Pulisic enjoyed a decent debut season, scoring 11 goals and picking up ten assists across competitions, but has failed to build on that.

Injuries have hurt his development, but Pulisic did play a key role in the Blues' Champions League triumph last season. The American was on song against Los Blancos in the semi-final of the tournament. Real Madrid were given a reminder of his qualities over the two-legged tie, as Pulisic scored a goal and picked up an assist.

The former Borussia Dortmund star is currently sidelined with an ankle injury, and his Chelsea future remains uncertain. The American's father, Mark Pulisic, has now revealed his son has been a Los Blancos fan forever.

"I used to call him Figo when he was little because we saw a lot of Real Madrid games together. He liked how Figo played, so I bought him a shirt with his name,” said Mark Pulisic.

Los Blancos receive boost in pursuit of Youri Tielemans

Real Madrid have received a boost in their pursuit of Youri Tielemans.

The Belgian midfielder is a much sought-after player, with a host of top clubs around Europe interested in his services. Los Blancos are among his suitors, with their arch-rivals Barcelona also monitoring Tielemans.

However, it has now been revealed that Barcelona have shelved their interest in the Belgian. The Blaugrana do not have the finances to afford a move, meaning Real Madrid have taken the lead in the race for Tielemans.

Gerard Pique heaps praise on Karim Benzema

Gerard Pique has given a glowing tribute to Karim Benzema.

Gerard Pique has given a glowing tribute to Karim Benzema ahead of Barcelona's game against Real Madrid.

Speaking to Moviestar+, as relayed by Transfer Market Web, Pique claimed that Benzema has filled the void at the Santiago Bernabeu left behind by Cristiano Ronaldo pretty well.

RouteOneFootball @Route1futbol 🎙Gerard Pique 🇪🇸: "We know how difficult it is to mark Benzema 🇫🇷, we'll have a good time." #ElClasico 🎙Gerard Pique 🇪🇸: "We know how difficult it is to mark Benzema 🇫🇷, we'll have a good time." #ElClasico https://t.co/XYKj1mkxkU

"I think Cristiano left him some space to occupy, and he filled it perfectly. He now has the peace of mind he needs to finish the actions well. But Karim is more than a player who scores goals. Throughout the years, he had big seasons, and we know very well how hard it is to play against him," said Pique.

