Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Chelsea star dreams of playing for Los Blancos, Carlo Ancelotti opens up on Eden Hazard future, and more - 30th October 2021

Real Madrid secured a 2-1 victory over Elche on Saturday in La Liga. A brace from Vinicius Junior helped Los Blancos return to the top of the league table. A Chelsea striker dreams of playing for Real Madrid one day. Carlo Ancelotti has also opened up on Eden Hazard's future.

Romelu Lukaku dreams of playing for Real Madrid one day, his agent Federico Pastorello has revealed. The Belgian was instrumental in Inter Milan’s Serie A triumph last season.

Lukaku moved to Stamford Bridge this summer after Chelsea broke the bank to secure his services. Pastorello has now revealed his client has a soft spot in his heart for Los Blancos.

Speaking to The Telegraph, as relayed by The Hard Tackle, the star agent opened up about Lukaku’s journey in the world of football. The Italian played a crucial part in the Belgian’s move to Inter Milan from Manchester United.

Pastorello revealed that Lukaku had wanted to rejoin Chelsea since 2017 and had finally managed to fulfill his wish this summer. The Italian also claimed that the Belgian has Real Madrid in his dreams. Pastorello said:

“Romelu was incredibly happy in Milan, he loves the supporters, he loves the city, he loves the club. But, on the other side, he was always dreaming of coming back to Chelsea. I knew this in 2017, he said there were two clubs that were his dream – Chelsea and Real Madrid."

Carlo Ancelotti opens up on Eden Hazard’s future

Carlo Ancelotti has weighed in on Eden Hazard’s potential departure from Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti has weighed in on Eden Hazard’s potential departure from Real Madrid. The Belgian has dropped down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu and is expected to part ways with Los Blancos next year.

A return to former club Chelsea is on the cards while Newcastle United are also interested in securing his services.

Speaking at his press conference on Friday, as relayed by Marca, the Real Madrid manager was asked whether he would let Eden Hazard leave. In response, the Italian claimed he would not stand in the way of anyone who wants to leave. Ancelotti said:

“I have never in my coaching career forced a player who wants to leave to stay. In my personal opinion, there is no question about it. If a player wants to leave, he is going to leave. There is not much doubt about this."

Real Madrid handed opportunity to sign Bayern Munich star

Real Madrid have been afforded the opportunity to sign Corentin Tolisso.

Real Madrid have been afforded the opportunity to sign Corentin Tolisso, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The Bayern Munich star’s current deal expires next summer and Los Blancos could lap him up on a free deal. However, the La Liga giants have no interest in Tolisso and want to focus on Paul Pogba instead.

Real Madrid are eager to bolster their midfield next year. While the Bayern Munich star could be an enticing option, his recent injury worries make him a risky proposition.

