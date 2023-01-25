Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo was advised Los Blancos stay; Jude Bellingham won't force move, and more - January 25, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to face Atletico Madrid on Thursday (January 26) in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos arrive at the game on the back of a 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes had advised the player not to leave the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Jude Bellingham will not force a move away from Borussia Dortmund, according to Bundesliga football expert Kevin Hatchard.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on January 25, 2023:

Cristiano Ronaldo was advised to stay at Santiago Bernabeu

Cristiano Ronaldo attained legendary status at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Jorge Mendes had advised Cristiano Ronaldo not to leave Real Madrid in 2018, according to El Mundo via The Real Champs.

The Portuguese was on a blistering run with the La Liga giants when he opted to leave for Juventus. That decision eventually came back to haunt him, as the player failed to replicate similar success with the Bianconeri.

It's now believed that Mendes had advised his compatriot not to leave the Santiago Bernabeu. According to the report, the Portuguese super agent even warned Ronaldo that things would get worse if he left Los Blancos.

"Stay at Real Madrid, you will be protected. If you go out it will be worse," said Mendes.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner eventually left Turin for Manchester United, where his career went further downhill. Ronaldo recently left Old Trafford on mutual agreement and joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.

Jude Bellingham will not force a move

Jude Bellingham is a wanted player ahead of the summer.

Kevin Hatchard reckons Jude Bellingham won't hand in a transfer request if a move away from Borussia Dortmund fails to materialise in the summer.

The English midfielder is expected to leave the Signal Iduna Park at the end of the season, with Real Madrid among the clubs hot on his heels. The 19-year-old has been brilliant for club and country recently and is already tipped to have a great future.

Speaking to Sky Sports, as cited by HITC, Hatchard said that Bellingham won't not sign a new deal with the Bundesliga side.

“I am not surprised, no (that Bellingham won’t sign a new deal at Dortmund). I was in Germany this weekend. I spoke to a few people connected with Dortmund. I think there was hope, for quite a while, that maybe he will stay," said Hatchard.

He continued:

"Obviously, if Dortmund doesn’t receive the offer, they deem is the right offer, then he will stay because he is under contract. I don’t think he is the type of guy that would stamp his feet and force a move. But there is pessimism about him staying beyond this window. He won’t go in this window.”

Hatchard went on to name Liverpool alongside Los Blancos as possible destinations for the English midfielder.

“What I was told is that it’s getting to him a little. He is fed up with all the speculation. He’s frustrated. He just wants to focus on his football. It’s very important to him that he is a leader for this Dortmund team. He’s captained the team," said Hatchard.

He concluded:

“He could play anywhere. Real Madrid it makes sense because they have been trying to future-proof their midfield. At Liverpool, there is that emotional link. Jurgen Klopp, I am sure, will be able to work on him, in that regard.”

Bellingham has appeared 23 times across competitions for Dortmund this season, scoring ten goals and setting up four more.

Real Madrid yet to make Vinicius Tobias decision

Shakhtar Donetsk chief Sergei Palkin has said that Real Madrid are yet to make a decision regarding the future of Vinicius Tobias.

The Brazilian full-back is currently on loan with Los Blancos from the Ukrainian side and is a regular in Raul's youth team. There have been calls to promote him to the first team, given the poor form of Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez.

Speaking to Marca, as relayed by Managing Madrid, Palkin said that the La Liga giants will wait till the end of the season to take the next step.

“We contacted Madrid a month ago and informed them that if they did not need him, we would have him back. They told me that they want him until the end of the season, and we will make a decision at the end of the season. We get along well with Madrid and accepted their response,” said Palkin.

The 18-year-old has registered 22 appearances so far for Real Madrid Castilla this season, setting up five goals.

