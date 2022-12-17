Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo desperate to return; no Marco Asensio extension agreement yet, and more - December 17, 2022

Real Madrid are trailing La Liga table-toppers Barcelona by two points after 14 games. Carlo Ancelotti's wards are second in the standings.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is desperate to return to Los Blancos. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are yet to strike a deal to extend Marco Asensio's contract. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on December 17, 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo desperate for Real Madrid return

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Cristiano Ronaldo is desperate to join Real Madrid, according to Nacional via Football 365. The Portuguese is in search of his next destination after leaving Manchester United last month. The Red Devils cut ties with the 37-year-old on a mutual agreement after his controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

Recent reports have suggested that Ronaldo already has an agreement in place with Al Nassr. However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has refuted those reports. The Portuguese remains eager to join a UEFA Champions League club but has failed to generate any interest. Clubs are apparently wary of signing the player due to his recent conduct and interview.

Ronaldo is now so desperate to re-join Los Blancos that he's willing to take minimum wages to see a deal through. However, the La Liga giants are not interested in the 37-year-old and want to keep their faith in the likes of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo. As such, his chances of wearing the Real Madrid shirt once again are almost negligible.

Los Blancos yet to agree Marco Asensio extension

Marco Asensio's future is up in the air.

Marco Asensio is yet to agree to an extension with Real Madrid, according to SPORT via Madrid Universal.

The Spaniard is in the final year of his contract with Los Blancos and could leave on a Bosman move next summer. The 26-year-old was linked away from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer but was convinced by Ancelotti to stay put.

Asensio dropped down the pecking order at the start of this season. He made a return to prominence ahead of the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, prompting talks of a renewal with the La Liga giants. However, Real Madrid are yet to offer him a new deal, with time running out.

The 26-year-old will be able to agree pre-contracts with potential foreign suitors in January, so Los Blancos must step up their efforts.

The Spanish giants remain eager to keep him at the club, with the player also ready to stay if he's appreciated. Asensio has appeared 15 times across competitions this season for Madrid, registering three goals and as many assists.

Zlatko Dalic hopeful Luka Modric would continue till Euro 2024

Luka Modric has proven that age is just a number.

Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic is hopeful that Luka Modric would continue his run with the national team till Euro 2024.

The Real Madrid midfielder was on song at the 2022 FIFA World Cup but failed to inspire his team past Argentina in the semifinals. The 37-year-old remains a key figure for club and country, but there's talk that he could retire from international duty after the World Cup.

However, speaking to the press, Dalic sounded optimistic that Modric would continue with the national team till the next European championships.

"I hope that he will be with us. I'm looking forward to that and I think it is quite certain that he will be -- but Luka Modric will decide personally as well how he feels. Knowing how he feels about football and the Croatia national team I'm quite sure he will, but it is his decision only," said Dalic.

Modric has appeared 18 times across competitions for Los Blancos this season, scoring five goals and setting up two more. He's set to play Morocco tonight (December 17) in the World Cup third place playoff.

