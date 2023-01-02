Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo wanted Los Blancos return; Rafael Leao sent Santiago Bernabeu warning, and more - January 2, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing for their Copa Del Rey Round of 32 clash against Cacereno on Wednesday (January 4). Carlo Ancelotti’s men are coming off a 2-0 win over Real Valladolid.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to return to the Santiago Bernabeu after cutting ties with Manchester United in November. Elsewhere, former AC Milan striker Filippo Inzaghi has advised Rafael Leao not to join Los Blancos.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on January 2, 2023:

Cristiano Ronaldo wanted Real Madrid return

Cristiano Ronaldo has endured a difficult time on the pitch recently.

Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to return to Real Madrid before joining Al Nassr, according to Marca.

The Portuguese cut ties with Manchester United in November last year, and his move to Al Nassr was confirmed last week. The 37-year-old was hoping to script a move to a UEFA Champions League club but failed to generate any interest.

Frank Khalid OBE @FrankKhalidUK People have short memories, wasn’t that long ago Cristiano Ronaldo won the Champions League 3 times in a row with Real Madrid. People have short memories, wasn’t that long ago Cristiano Ronaldo won the Champions League 3 times in a row with Real Madrid. https://t.co/p2apetsaNX

Ronaldo was eager to return to the Santiago Bernabeu. The player has been on a downward slide since leaving the La Liga giants in 2018 to move to Juventus. Recent reports suggested that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was even willing to take a pay cut and accept a reduced role with Los Blancos.

However, Real Madrid have long closed the door on Ronaldo, and there was no inclination from the club’s hierarchy to welcome him back. The La Liga giants have their sights firmly on the future and have no intention of handing their prodigal son a fairytale return.

Filippo Inzaghi warns Rafael Leao against Santiago Bernabeu move

Rafael Leao has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Filippo Inzaghi reckons Rafael Leao should stay at AC Milan and become a part of the club’s legacy.

The Portuguese forward has been in red-hot form recently and is generating attention from Real Madrid. The La Liga giants are on the lookout for a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema, and Leao has emerged as an option.

Italian Football TV @IFTVofficial



1. Leao - 13g/13a (26 total)

2. Immobile - 20/4 (24 total)

3. Osimhen - 18/6 (24 total)

4. Lautaro - 17/6 (23 total)

5. SMS - 9/12 (21 total)



@RafaeLeao7 Leao led Serie A for MOST GOAL CONTRIBUTIONS in 20221. Leao - 13g/13a (26 total)2. Immobile - 20/4 (24 total)3. Osimhen - 18/6 (24 total)4. Lautaro - 17/6 (23 total)5. SMS - 9/12 (21 total) Leao led Serie A for MOST GOAL CONTRIBUTIONS in 2022 ⭐🇵🇹1. Leao - 13g/13a (26 total)2. Immobile - 20/4 (24 total)3. Osimhen - 18/6 (24 total)4. Lautaro - 17/6 (23 total)5. SMS - 9/12 (21 total)@RafaeLeao7 👏 https://t.co/l5rD8o7jnV

However, speaking to Corriere dello Sport, Inzaghi said that the Portuguese risks losing himself among a crowd of superstars at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“If I were him, I would stay. For me, Milan has always been the best. To wear that shirt, to play at San Siro. A few years ago, maybe you could think about aspiring to something more prestigious, because Milan was becoming great again, but now they won the Scudetto, they make their way in the Champions League,” said Inzaghi.

He added:

“Leao is strong, but he can be even stronger. I hope he will be convinced. Here he can be a protagonist, at the centre of the project. The risk is that at City or Real, he will then end up being one of many. If I could give him a piece of advice, I would tell him to become a flagbearer for Milan, something unique.”

Leao has registered seven goals and nine assists in 20 appearances across competitions this season for the Rossoneri.

Carlo Ancelotti opens up on Toni Kroos future

Kroos remains vital to Ancelotti’s plans at the Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti remains hopeful that Toni Kroos will continue with Real Madrid beyond this season.

The German midfielder has long retired from the national team but remains an essential figure for the La Liga giants. However, his contract with Los Blancos expires in six months, but the 32-year-old is yet to sign a new deal.

Football España @footballespana_ "As a fan it is impossible to think that he is going to stop."



Carlo Ancelotti on whether he thinks Toni Kroos will keep playing football beyond the summer. "As a fan it is impossible to think that he is going to stop."Carlo Ancelotti on whether he thinks Toni Kroos will keep playing football beyond the summer. https://t.co/K9Wg5ugKMa

Despite his importance to Real Madrid, Kroos has hinted on more than one occasion that he could hang up his boots soon. Speaking recently, Ancelotti said it's difficult to believe that the German will stop immediately.

“I think that Kroos is quite clear about it, and he will be clear about it next month. As a fan, it is impossible to think that he is going to stop. He has said that he wants to finish his career at Madrid and hopefully he can continue,” said Ancelotti.

Kroos has registered one goal and four assists in 19 games across competitions this season for Los Blancos.

