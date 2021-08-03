Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo wants Santiago Bernabeu return, Kylian Mbappe unlikely to join Los Blancos this summer, and more - 3rd August 2021

Real Madrid secured the services of David Alaba earlier in the summer, but have been quiet in the transfer market since. The Austrian joined Los Blancos on a free deal after his contract with Bayern Munich expired, and could turn out to be an important figure for Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian manager will be hoping that his second tenure at Real Madrid is as fruitful as his first stint. Ancelotti is expected to add more firepower to his frontline this summer, while he could also offload some of his fringe players before the start of the new campaign.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 3 August 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Real Madrid return

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to return to Real Madrid this summer, according to AS. The Portuguese decided a few months ago that he wants to leave Juventus before the start of the new campaign. However, Cristiano Ronaldo’s next move could hinge on Kylian Mbappe’s future. The Frenchman is tipped to leave the Ligue 1 giants this summer, with Real Madrid desperate to bring him to Spain.

If a move to the Santiago Bernabeu materializes this summer, PSG will turn to Cristiano Ronaldo as Mbappe’s replacement. The Portuguese is hoping the Ligue 1 giants will give him an escape route from Turin. However, if the Frenchman ends up staying at the Parc des Princes, Cristiano Ronaldo will knock on the door of Los Blancos.

The Portuguese has previously expressed a desire for a homecoming, but the La Liga giants were not eager for a move. Cristiano Ronaldo now believes the return of Carlo Ancelotti to the helm of the team could tilt the tide in his favor.

🚨 BIG NEWS: Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Juventus, to work with Carlo Ancelotti again. PSG would be an option too. Real Madrid's only target is Mbappe. Ronaldo would be an option in case PSG won't sell Mbappe. [@diarioas] pic.twitter.com/H0a6Mbe3Yb — CR7 (@theCR7en) August 2, 2021

However, Real Madrid only want Kylian Mbappe this summer and will not pursue other attacking targets.

Kylian Mbappe unlikely to join Los Blancos this summer

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is unlikely to join Real Madrid this summer, according to Marca via Le Parisien. The Frenchman’s current deal with Paris Saint-Germain expires in 12 months and Mbappe is not ready to sign a new contract. Los Blancos are hoping that the fear of losing him for free in a year will convince the Ligue 1 giants to sell the player this summer.

🚨| Kylian Mbappé is focused on what should be his last season at PSG.@le_Parisien [🥇] — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) August 2, 2021

But that looks unlikely, with the French media outlet insisting that Mbappe will stay at the Parc des Princes next season. As such, Real Madrid might have to turn to alternate targets.

Newcastle United have chance to sign Real Madrid star

Mariano Diaz

Newcastle United have been handed a chance to secure the services of Mariano Diaz, according to Sport Witness via Jeunes Footeux. The 28-year-old has struggled to find his feet at Real Madrid in recent seasons and Los Blancos could move him on to generate funds for Kylian Mbappe’s transfer.

The La Liga giants have reportedly offered the striker to the Magpies, who could do with a backup for Callum Wilson in the squad. The Premier League side are interested in Mariano Diaz but have not made him a priority yet.

