Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Crystal Palace wanted Eden Hazard, Saudi clubs eyeing duo, and more - September 11, 2023

The Real Madrid bandwagon has shown no signs of slowing down this season. Carlo Ancelotti's men next face Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (September 17) in the league.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace wanted to sign Eden Hazard this summer. Elsewhere, Saudi clubs are likely to return for two Los Blancos players in January.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from September 11, 2023.

Crystal Palace wanted Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard left the Santiago Bernabeu this summer

Crystal Palace were ready to offer Eden Hazard a lifeline this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones. The Belgian forward left Real Madrid on mutual consent this summer after a nightmare stay at the club. Hazard is yet to join his next club and remains a free agent for now.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones also backed the 32-year-old to retire from football.

"It would not surprise me if Hazard does now retire from football. There have been some strong offers for him, even the Crystal Palace one for him to play again in the Premier League was a legit one, but the motivation for him to make a comeback does not seem to be there," said Jones.

He continued:

"It’s been a long time since he was playing, he would have to work extremely hard to get back to top condition - meaning actually playing top level games could take a while.

"He’s a free agent so clubs that have shown interest have not closed the door, but this is a player that is very self assured, is not affected by outside noise or behaviours, and will make the decision completely on his own terms."

Hazard joined the La Liga giants from Chelsea in 2019 but failed to live up to expectations at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Saudi clubs eyeing Toni Kroos and David Alaba

Toni Kroos’ contract expires next summer

Saudi clubs are likely to return for Toni Kroos and David Alaba this winter, according to Catalunya Radio. The two players were subject of interest from the Middle East this summer, but opted to stay at Real Madrid.

Kroos faces a battle to keep his place in the La Liga giants' starting XI this season and could consider his future next year. However, he has also criticized players who move to Saudi clubs for money.

Alaba, meanwhile, remains a prominent figure for Los Blancos. His importance has been heightened following the unfortunate injury to Eder Militao. The Austrian's situation is unlikely to change and prising him away might not be an easy affair.

However, both players are likely to receive tempting offers to leave Real Madrid in January and move to the Middle East.

Jude Bellingham praised for joining Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham has been a hit since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Former England defender Stuart Pearce has praised Jude Bellingham for his decision to join Real Madrid instead of Liverpool. The La Liga giants signed the 20-year-old from Borussia Dortmund this summer and Bellingham has been in devastating form so far.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Pearce hailed the youngster for settling in brilliantly with Los Blancos.

"Bellingham can become anything he wants. He has got a stable background behind him that have guided him brilliantly. I have never met the young man before. But I gather from the likes of the people who have met him, and talking with Gareth (Southgate), that he is a fantastic level-headed young man. The world is his oyster,” said Pearce.

He continued:

“He has moved clubs. Sometimes you move clubs and you think, ‘Will it take a while to settle in?’. He has settled in brilliantly well. Certainly for a young player. I am delighted that he hasn’t come back to the Premier League (Liverpool).

"For England, to have more players playing abroad. It can only be good for England. The fact that Kane has gone to Bayern. It will make him more rounded and a better player, if that is possible.”

Bellingham has already registered five goals and an assist from four games for Real Madrid.