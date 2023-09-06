Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Dani Carvajal expected Kylian Mbappe deal, Los Blancos see Joselu as Vinicius cover, and more - September 6, 2023

Real Madrid have enjoyed a blockbuster start to the new campaign, winning all their games so far. Carlo Ancelotti's team next face Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu on September 17 after the international break.

Meanwhile, Dani Carvajal expected Kylian Mbappe to join Los Blancos this summer. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are trusting Joselu to cover for Vinicius Junior in the coming weeks.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from September 6, 2023.

Dani Carvajal expected Kylian Mbappe deal

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu

Dani Carvajal has revealed that Real Madrid players expected Kylian Mbappe to join the club this summer.

The Frenchman has been a long-term target for the La Liga giants and his future was the talk of the town this summer. However, the 24-year-old ended up staying at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), although his contract is set to expire in less than 12 months.

Speaking to Relevo, Carvajal said that his club teammates regularly discussed Mbappe during the summer.

"I am not going to lie to you and tell that we didn’t talk about the Mbappé situation but there were all kinds of opinions in the pre-season after dinners: ‘Well, I think he’s coming, well, I don’t think so'."

He added:

"I thought Mbappé was coming [this summer to Real Madrid]. From the moment when he didn’t travel to the Japan tour … I think Real Madrid was his starting option," said Carvajal.

Carvajal said that they even asked the French players in their squad about Mbappe's situation:

"At the time, when he was left out of the tour, we saw his signing [with Real Madrid] close. Then it seems like everything turned out differently. We asked the French players: ‘Hey, does this guy tell you anything?’ and they said, ‘no, no.’”

Los Blancos are hoping to sign the Frenchman on a Bosman move next summer.

Real Madrid see Joselu as Vinicius cover

Joselu has slotted in well at the Santiago Bernabeu

The Spanish giants believe Joselu can help the club deal with Vinicius Junior's recent injury, according to AS.

The Brazilian winger is currently sidelined after picking up a knock and is expected to miss more than a month of action. Meanwhile, Joselu joined the La Liga giants on loan from Espanyol this summer and has appeared in all four games this season.

The Spanish striker has covered well following Vinicius Junior's injury and was very impressive against Celta Vigo as well as Getafe. He provided an assist against Celta and scored against the latter.

Los Blancos feel that the 33-year-old is an upgrade on Mariano Diaz and Luka Jovic. Joselu was identified as a stop-gap solution for the No. 9 role at the Santiago Bernabeu following Karim Benzema's departure.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have already identified Kylian Mbappe as his replacement and want to sign the 24-year-old in 2024.

Kepa Arrizabalaga opens up on decision to join Los Blancos

Kepa Arrizabalaga moved to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer

Kepa Arrizabalaga has revealed that he turned down a move to Bayern Munich to join the Merengues this summer. The Spanish custodian arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu on a season-long loan from Chelsea following the unfortunate injury to Thibaut Courtois.

Speaking to Marca, Kepa added that Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino wanted him to stay at Stamford Bridge.

"Everything happened very fast. It’s true that (Mauricio) Pochettino wanted me to stay at Chelsea and told me that I was going to play, and that he trusted me. However, I thought a change would suit me. I wanted a change," said Kepa.

He continued:

"Thomas Tuchel called me. I was close to going to Bayern Munich. In the end, Real Madrid is Real Madrid. When Real Madrid calls you, you don’t have to think twice. It is a great joy (to be here) and an exciting challenge.”

The 28-year-old earned his debut for the La Liga giants against Celta Vigo last month.