Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Eden Hazard eyeing MLS move; Dani Ceballos ready to fight for contract renewal, more - December 12, 2022

Real Madrid are expected to invest in their squad in the winter after falling behind Barcelona in the La Liga title race. Carlo Ancelotti's side are in second place, two points behind their bitter rivals.

Meanwhile, Eden Hazard is eyeing a move to the MLS next. Elsewhere, Dani Ceballls is ready to fight for a new contract at the Santiago Bernabeu. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on December 12, 2022:

Eden Hazard eyeing MLS move

Eden Hazard looks set to leave the Santiago Bernabeu next year.

Eden Hazard is interested in moving to the MLS, according to L’Equipe via AS. The Belgian has endured a nightmare since leaving Chelsea in 2019 to join Real Madrid.

He has struggled to find his feet at the Santiago Bernabeu and is now a peripheral figure under Ancelotti. The 31-year-old recently announced his retirement from international football after a disappointing 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign.

Hazard remains eager to revive his club career and is aware that he's no longer first choice at Los Blancos. The Belgian’s contract extends till 2024, but the La Liga giants are ready to let him go at the end of this season. The 31-year-old has appeared just thrice in the league this season, only two of which have been starts.

Hazard has already confirmed that he won't leave Real Madrid in January. However, he remains keen to move to the MLS next summer. The 31-year-old is not part of Ancelotti’s plans for the future and could be allowed to leave for a suitable price.

Dani Ceballos ready to fight for renewal

Dani Ceballos is eager to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Dani Ceballos is determined to fight to earn a new contract at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to AS via Madrid Universal. The Spanish midfielder has struggled for chances under Ancelotti at Real Madrid. The Italian is spoilt for choice in midfield, with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric still going strong.

Ceballos’ contract expires at the end of the season, but he has not been offered a new deal yet. The Spaniard was linked with a move away from the club this summer but stayed put at Ancelotti’s behest. The 26-year-old has performed admirably whenever called upon and could be an asset with the busy days ahead in the season.

Ceballos remains eager to prove his worth at Los Blancos and is working to leave a mark. He has appeared 11 times across competitions for the Spanish giants this season and has registered one assist.

Raul opens up on Vinicius Tobias future at Real Madrid

Real Madrid Castilla manager Raul has remained coy about Vinicius Tobias' future at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Brazilian joined the La Liga giants from Shakhtar Donetsk this summer on a year-long loan. Los Blancos have the option to make the move permanent for €18 million.

With Dani Ceballos no longer young, Ancelotti is already on the lookout for a new right-back to help with succession plans. Tobias remains an option and has done well for Castilla so far.

Speaking to Marca, as relayed by Football Espana, Raul said that the Brazilian has improved since arriving at the club.

"In these four or five months he is improving. Offensively, he has quality and is daring to do more and more things. And defensively, when the team have been organized and more solid with the line of five, we have helped him to progress," said Raul

However, the Spanish manager refused to confirm whether Real Madrid would sign him permanently.

"The issue of the decision does not correspond to me, but he is a boy where you can see improvement. Let’s hope he stays this season, and when the decision has to be made, that it be the best for him and for the club," said Raul.

He added:

"My intention is to help him, like everyone else, and look for his best version and accumulate demanding matches, like the three this week that he has been able to play, like many, with some fatigue, but it is what he has to adapt to in his sporting career."

Tobias has appeared 19 times for Madrid's youth teams this season, scoring four goals and setting up two more.

