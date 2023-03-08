Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Eden Hazard wants to stay; Los Blancos meet Jude Bellingham entourage, and more - March 8, 2023

Real Madrid are second in La Liga, nine points behind Barcelona after 24 games this season. Carlo Ancelotti’s men next face Espanyol in the league on Saturday (March 11) at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Meanwhile, Eden Hazard wants to stay at the club beyond this summer. Elsewhere, Los Blancos recently met Jude Bellingham’s father to discuss a possible move.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on March 8, 2023:

Eden Hazard wants to stay

Eden Hazard’s future at the Santiago Bernabeu is up in the air.

Eden Hazard has no desire to leave Real Madrid this summer, according to The Athletic via Managing Madrid.

The Belgian forward is a peripheral figure at the Santiago Bernabeu right now and has been starved off first-team action this season. The 31-year-old has registered just seven appearances across competitions this season, scoring one goal and assisting another.

He's not part of Carlo Ancelotti’s plans, and the La Liga giants are looking to end his stay at the club this summer.

Hazard had previously said that he's willing to leave Los Blancos if the club asked him to. However, it now appears that the player has had a change of heart. The Belgian is reluctant to give up his contract, which makes him the highest paid player at Real Madrid.

Eden Hazard has generated interest from the MLS and has been linked with a move to the US recently. However, the player wants to see out his contract with Los Blancos and then leave the club next summer as a free agent.

Real Madrid meet Jude Bellingham entourage

Jude Bellingham has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have stepped up their efforts to secure the signature of Jude Bellingham this summer, according to Foot Mercato via Madrid Universal.

Juni Calafat, Los Blancos’ head of recruitment, reportedly met with the player’s father in London on Tuesday to talk about a possible move. Calafat presented the club’s plans to the player’s camp, highlighting the project in a bid to convince them regarding the transfer.

The La Liga giants are prioritising a move for the Englishman this summer, as they look to inject a shot of youth into their ageing midfield.

With Toni Kroos and Luka Modric also staring at an uncertain future, Bellingham could help open up a new horizon at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, the player is wanted at quite a few clubs around the continent, thanks to his outstanding form with Borussia Dortmund.

Real Madrid want to jump the queue and secure the player’s signature. With Manchester City and Liverpool also eyeing the player with interest, Los Blancos are already laying down background work to help them win the race.

Los Blancos identify Mikel Arteta as Carlo Ancelotti replacement

Mikel Arteta has emerged as an option to replace Carlo Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu/

Real Madrid have identified Mikel Arteta as a possible replacement for Carlo Ancelotti, according to journalist Tomas Gonzalez-Martin via HITC.

The Italian could be on his way out of the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of this season. Los Blancos are struggling in the league, where they are nine points behind Barcelona right now. They also lost the Supercopa de Espana final to the Blaugrana in January.

The La Liga giants have won the FIFA Club World Cup this year. However, Real Madrid’s hierarchy could be tempted to impose a change in management unless results improve, and Ancelotti wins at least one major trophy.

Arteta has emerged as an option, having overseen a tremendous turn in fortunes with Arsenal this season. However, the Spanish manager recently signed a new contract with the Gunners and might be reluctant to leave the Emirates after all his hard work.

