Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Edinson Cavani willing to join Los Blancos in January, club edging closer to Chelsea star, and more - 4th October 2021

Real Madrid endured their first defeat in the league this season against Espanyol on Sunday. Los Blancos have now lost both of their last two games in all competitions and Carlo Ancelotti might have to use the international break to go back to the drawing board.

Real Madrid have received a boost in their pursuit of Edinson Cavani, who is willing to move to the Santiago Bernabeu in January. Los Blancos are edging closer to securing the services of a Chelsea defender.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from October 4, 2021.

Edinson Cavani willing to join Real Madrid in January

Edinson Cavani is willing to join Real Madrid in January, according to The Hard Tackle via Mundo Deportivo. The Manchester United striker has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Uruguayan enjoyed a blistering debut season after joining the Red Devils last summer. However, having been relegated to a bit-part role, Cavani is willing to consider his future at the turn of the year.

Los Blancos are keeping a close eye on his situation. Real Madrid are looking for reinforcements in attack, having missed out on Kylian Mbappe this year.

The La Liga giants are expected to sign the Frenchman for free next summer. As such, Los Blancos are looking for a stop-gap solution to help them for the rest of the current season.

Real Madrid have Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz as the backups for Karim Benzema, none of whom inspire confidence. Los Blancos are eager to add Cavani to their roster to carry out the role.

Los Blancos edging closer to Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid are edging closer to securing the services of Antonio Rudiger, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The German defender's current deal with Chelsea expires next summer.

The Blues remain eager to keep hold of him, but Rudiger is yet to commit his future to the Premier League giants. Los Blancos have been monitoring the player for some time and are interested in lapping him up next summer.

Real Madrid signed David Alaba this summer but refrained from replacing Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane, both of whom left the Santiago Bernabeu. That decision has come back to haunt them right now.

Los Blancos are planning to make amends by securing the services of Rudiger, who is reluctant to sign an extension with the Blues.

Carlo Ancelotti slams Real Madrid's performance against Espanyol

Carlo Ancelotti has slammed Real Madrid's performance against Espanyol. Speaking after the game, the Italian claimed it was Los Blancos' worst performance of the season.

"It was our worst game [of the season]. We played badly, there is not much more to say. We have to change our attitude this week. The defeat is not an accident because we deserved to lose. We are worried because two defeats in a row at this club is not customary and we must remedy this, correcting the errors," said Ancelotti.

