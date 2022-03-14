Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Eduardo Camavinga learning from Casemiro; Leicester City ready to battle Los Blancos for Arsenal star, and more - 14 March 2022

Real Madrid will go ten points clear atop the La Liga table if they beat Mallorca on Monday. Los Blancos have won 19 games in the league so far and lost just twice.

Meanwhile, Eduardo Camavinga has said that he is picking up the tricks of the trade from veteran Blancos midfielder Casemiro. Elsewhere, Leicester City are ready to battle the La Liga giants for the signature of Kieran Tierney.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 14th March 2022:

Eduardo Camavinga learning from Casemiro

Eduardo Camavinga wants to be remembered as a good person.

Eduardo Camavinga has opened up on his time at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Frenchman joined Real Madrid last summer and has enjoyed a decent run with the first team so far. He is earmarked as a star for the future and has some of the best mentors on the planet to learn from.

Speaking to One Football, Camavinga said that he is constantly trying to better himself.

“I am a very observant person since I was a kid. For sure. you have to learn from the best. All the great players, like (Zinedine) Zidane, Ronaldinho… Lots of great players. (Paul) Pogba too. I think the first lesson you learn as a footballer is that the game is unforgiving. And you can be at the top and go down very quickly. You have to be consistent; you can’t afford any mistakes,” said Camavinga.

He continued:

“I am very hard on myself. Even if I had a good game, if I made any mistakes, I’ll keep those mistakes in my head. And then I’ll talk about them, or I will watch myself after the game. I have an app which allows you to see all that. But for me, I prefer to watch the game myself and then discuss it with my agent. But otherwise, I’m watching myself."

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎙| Camavinga: “I’m trying to learn a lot from Casemiro tactically. He tells me to be efficient. There is Luka and Toni. I learn from the trio, because I could play in all positions in midfield, and I have to learn from everyone to be ready when the coach puts me on the pitch.” 🎙| Camavinga: “I’m trying to learn a lot from Casemiro tactically. He tells me to be efficient. There is Luka and Toni. I learn from the trio, because I could play in all positions in midfield, and I have to learn from everyone to be ready when the coach puts me on the pitch.” https://t.co/jkwCaTkh0E

The Frenchman added that he is learning from Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos at Real Madrid. He said:

“There’s Casemiro playing here, and I’m trying to learn a lot from him tactically. Before games, when I start, Casemiro tells me to play simply, and to be efficient. Then there is Luka and Toni. I learn from the trio, because I could play in all positions in midfield, and I have to learn from everyone to be ready when the coach puts me on the pitch."

He continued:

“I hope I’ll be remembered as a person who does not give up, who is always there. A good person, someone who won a lot of trophies. A very good footballer, a footballer who played with love for the shirt, and who scored a lot of goals and got many assists."

Camavinga, 19, has made a decent start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu, bagging two goals and an assist in 26 games across competitions.

Leicester City ready to battle Real Madrid for Kieran Tierney

Kieran Tierney has been on fire this season.

Leicester City are ready to battle Real Madrid for the signature of Kieran Tierney, according to 90 Min.

The Scottish full-back has earned rave reviews for his performances with Arsenal this season. Los Blancos are enticed by the 24-year-old's ability to play at left-back or centreback. However, the Foxes are ready to pour water over the Blancos' plans.

Brendan Rodgers worked with Tierney during his time with Celtic and is planning to rekindle that partnership at the King Power Stadium. However, the Scot is unlikely to leave the Gunners for Leicester City, with Real Madrid the favourites for his signature.

Carlo Ancelotti heaps praise on Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois has been rock-solid this season for Real Madrid.

Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti believes Thibaut Courtois is the best goalkeeper in the world at the moment. The Belgian was not included in Four Four Two's list of the top ten goalkeepers, despite being on a roll this season.

That infuriated Ancelotti who let his feeling known at a press conference before the Mallorca game.

“That is nonsense (the decision to leave out Courtois). Don't ask me to tell you what I think of Courtois. For me, he's the best goalkeeper in the world, but I'm biased. Carvajal and Mendy are the same for me in their position. If you say that about Courtois, you have to give up your journalism or coaching license,” said Ancelotti.

Courtois has kept 16 clean sheets in 38 games across competitions this season. That includes 11 in 21 league games as Real Madrid seek their second league title in three years.

Edited by Bhargav