Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Endrick admits Cristiano Ronaldo admiration; Carlo Ancelotti outlines January plans, and more - December 30, 2022

Real Madrid are preparing to face Real Valladolid on Friday in La Liga. Los Blancos are second in the league, two points behind Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Endrick has opened up on his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti has outlined his plans for the winter transfer window.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on December 30, 2022:

Endrick admits Cristiano Ronaldo admiration

Endrick has said that he chose to join Real Madrid to follow in the footsteps of his idol Cristiano Ronaldo. The Brazilian prodigy is the next big thing to arrive out of South American football recently. Los Blancos signed the player this month, but he will only join the club once he turns 18 in 2024.

Speaking recently, Endrick is hopeful of having a good time when he finally arrives at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"I am very happy. I am very grateful to God, but I have my feet on the ground. I haven't won anything yet. I thank God a lot for the present. The future belongs only to God. In 2024, when I go to Real Madrid, I hope to have a good time," said Endrick.

He added:

"At the moment, I am at Palmeiras, but I will be supporting from afar. May Vinicius, who is my friend, have a great season, Eder (Militao), Rodry(go Goes). ... and may Real Madrid win more Champions Leagues, LaLiga Santanders and the Supercopa de Espanas for now."

🎙Endrick:



"Cristiano Ronaldo is my idol, that's why I chose Real Madrid.

Endrick also mentioned that he has been in touch with Vinicius Junior.

"Real Madrid are a very big team. Vini had sent me messages and gave me more hope. Cristiano also, who is my idol, played for Real Madrid. That's why I chose Real Madrid, and I think it's the right choice. God has always been with me, and he has told me that it is the best way," said Endrick

Los Blancos beat competition from a host of clubs around Europe to win the race for Endrick's signature.

Carlo Ancelotti outlines January plans

Carlo Ancelotti reckons Real Madrid do not need to bring in any new players in January. The La Liga giants remain linked with quite a few names ahead of the winter transfer window. Los Blancos could be tempted to bolster their squad ahead of a long and intense season.

However, speaking recently, Ancelotti said that there’s no need for reinforcements as his team are in a better position than last year.

“We’re doing very well. We don’t need new players. We’re better than last year, I think, just have a look,” said Ancelotti.

The Italian manager added that he's not worried about the expiring contracts of the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

“It is an issue that doesn’t worry me. Ceballos, Asensio, Modric, Kroos... we will evaluate all of the cases. And I want to make one thing very clear. Between now and June, I have complete confidence in these players. If they feel that the best thing is for them to leave, then I will be happy for them,” said Ancelotti.

Carlo Ancelotti on Hazard: "I see him better than before the World Cup, it's true. I'm sure that with all the games we have ahead of us, Hazard is going to be important."

Ancelotti also said that Eden Hazard will see first-team action during the busy schedule ahead.

“I see that Hazard is better than before the World Cup. With so many games coming up, he will be one of the players I will use,” said Ancelotti.

Eden Hazard has appeared just six times across competitions for the Spanish side this season, registering one goal and an assist.

Real Madrid have special clause for Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard has been on a good run of form with Arsenal.

Los Blancos have a special clause inserted in Martin Odegaard’s contract that could help them re-sign the player, according to journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon.

The Norwegian midfielder left the Santiago Bernabeu to join Arsenal and has been outstanding for the Gunners recently. His performances have sparked talks of a possible return to his former club in the future.

It has been revealed that Martin Odegaard has a transfer clause in his Arsenal contract that would allow Real Madrid to have the first refusal to re-sign him if he ever leaves the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking on YouTube, Ramon Alvarez also hinted that Jude Bellingham remains a priority target for Los Blancos.

“There is a kind of right of first refusal for Real Madrid that we will see if at some point it makes sense for them to exercise it. Odegaard has just turned 24 and is still at a good age. We’ll see, but with Bellingham there would be a more powerful project. His (Odegaard’s) talent is special and he spent very little time here,” said Alvarez.

Odegaard has amassed six goals and four assists in 20 games across competitions for the north London side this season.

