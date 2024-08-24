Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Endrick warned about playing time, Reinier wanted in England, and more - August 24, 2024

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations ahead of their La Liga game against Real Valladolid on Sunday, August 25, at the Santiago Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti will be desperate for all three points after the 1-1 draw against Mallorca last weekend.

Meanwhile, Endrick has been warned that he could struggle for regular game time this season. Elsewhere, Reinier Jesus is wanted by a Championship side.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from August 24, 2024.

Endrick warned about playing time at Real Madrid

Endrick arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer

Carlo Ancelotti has warned Endrick that he will have to fight for minutes at the Santiago Bernabeu this season. The Brazilian forward completed his high-profile move to Real Madrid this summer. However, he is yet to make his competitive bow for the first team.

The 18-year-old was an unused substitute for Los Blancos in the UEFA Super Cup as well as their opening La Liga tie against Mallorca. With the likes of Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe and even Rodrygo Goes ahead of him in the pecking order under Ancelotti, Endrick is not guaranteed first team action this season.

Speaking to the press, as cited by GOAL, the Italian manager, however, was full of praise for the Brazilian.

"He's doing very well, like the others. He's adapting very well. He has impressive qualities and he'll get the minutes he deserves, taking into account the competition there is in this team," said Ancelotti.

It has been reported that Endrick could move out on loan at the turn of the year to gain regular football.

Reinier wanted in England

Reinier Jesus

Norwich City are interested in Reinier Jesus, according to journalist Mario Cortegana. The Brazilian midfielder has failed to establish himself at Real Madrid since arriving in 2020.

The 22-year-old spent most of his time out on loan, including a disastrous spell with Borussia Dortmund. Jesus is yet to appear for Los Blancos' starting XI and is no longer part of Carlo Ancelotti's plans.

The Italian manager is spoilt for choice in the middle of the park and won't bat an eyelid at the Brazilian's departure. The player's contract expires in 2026 and the La Liga giants are keen to move him on this year.

Norwich are proposing a loan deal with an option to buy, although Real Madrid are yet to be convinced by their offer. Tenerife and Eibar of the Spanish second division also have their eyes on Jesus. However, Los Blancos will have to bear a large part of the player's wages for any of those moves to materialize.

Former player defends Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes

Barcelona legend Rivaldo has lent his support to Rodrygo Goes. The 23-year-old has been embroiled in a controversy following a WhatsApp post criticizing the hype surrounding Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham.

Rodrygo's position in Real Madrid's starting XI is already under threat following the arrival of Mbappe over the summer. Recent reports have suggested that the player remains unsettled at the Santiago Bernabeu and is worried about his importance in Carlo Ancelotti's plans.

Speaking to BetFair, Rivaldo insisted that his countryman's frustrations are justified.

"He has every reason to complain and give the press and people who only talk about the three of them, about Mbappe, Bellingham and Vinicius, a lot of reasons to complain," said Rivaldo.

He continued:

"Rodrygo is a very important player at Real Madrid and he shouldn’t fall behind any of his attacking teammates. Rodrygo is on the same level as Mbappe, Bellingham or Vinicius. He has every reason to talk about it because he is at their level.”

Rivaldo went on to point out that Rodrygo has been making a difference for Los Blancos for years.

"He is a forward who has been making a difference at a club like Real Madrid for years. And not talking about his importance seems to me to be a great injustice,” said Rivaldo.

He concluded:

“Of course, when you refer to Real Madrid you always want the players to be motivated and attract attention, but Rodrygo has nothing to detract from his teammates.”

The 23-year-old apparently has admirers at Manchester City and Liverpool.

