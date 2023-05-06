Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Erling Haaland backed to join Los Blancos; club want Moussa Diaby as Eden Hazard replacement and more - May 6, 2023

Real Madrid travel to the Estadio de La Cartuja on Saturday (May 6) to face Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final. Manager Carlo Ancelotti will be determined to pick up his second silverware of the season.

Meanwhile, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has been backed to join Los Blancos. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants want Moussa Diaby as a replacement for Erling Haaland.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on May 6, 2023:

Erling Haaland backed to join Real Madrid

Erling Haaland has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore reckons Erling Haaland will eventually end up at Real Madrid.

The Norwegian striker has lit up the Premier League since joining Manchester City last summer. The 22-year-old has registered 51 goals and eight assists in 46 games across competitions this season.

Los Blancos are long-term admirers of Haaland, who they see as the ideal successor to Karim Benzema. Speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore tipped the Norwegian to be reunited with his good friend Jude Bellingham at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“I do wonder how long he’ll be at City for, though. Now he’s broken that record, and with the focus obviously on winning the treble, if Haaland and City were able to do that, how much incentive would there be for him to stay at the Etihad? – Very little, in my opinion,” said Collymore.

He added:

“Add that to the fact he is really, really good friends with Bellingham, and as I have said multiple times before, I wouldn’t be at all surprised if he see the pair reunited at Madrid.”

Collymore concluded:

“It would be a move that would make sense for Haaland – I doubt very much he will see out his career at City and to play for arguably the greatest club in the world and join the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raul, Ronaldo Nazario, Luis Figo, Sergio Ramos, Roberto Carlos, Alfredo Di Stefano and Zinedine Zidane in the legends book is likely to be the only thing missing from his career. So watch this space – Haaland to Real Madrid in the next few seasons.”

The La Liga giants are already planning to team up Haaland with Kylian Mbappe in the next few years.

Los Blancos want Moussa Diaby as Eden Hazard replacement

Moussa Diaby is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have identified Moussa Diaby as Eden Hazard’s replacement, according to AS.

The French forward has been on a good run of form with Eintracht Frankfurt and has turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos are ready to bid adieu to Hazard at the end of the season. The 32-year-old has been on a downward slide since arriving at the club form Chelsea in 2019.

The La Liga giants are eager to end his misery this summer and are expected to ask the player to find a new club. Should Hazard more on, Real Madrid want Diaby to take his place at the club. The 23-year-old’s proposed arrival could also help the club deal with the departure of Mariano Diaz this summer.

Brazil eager to appoint Carlo Ancelotti as manager of national team

Brazilian football federation president Ednaldo Rodrigues has said that Carlo Ancelotti is their preferred choice for the vacant managerial position.

The Selecao are yet to appoint a successor to Tite, who left after a disappointing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Ancelotti has been heavily linked with the job, with the Italian’s future at Real Madrid also up in the air.

Speaking to Beln Sports, Rodrigues said that they're waiting for the right moment to initiate conversation with Ancelotti.

“He doesn’t have any kind of proposal, but we followed him up and also checked if he had any kind of desire. I have him as a plan A. I’m talking for the first time in a very open way, and it doesn’t make sense to hide my preference,” said

He continued:

“I try to be very ethical. I cannot approach any coach who has a contract with a club. We have tried to be patient and wait for the right moment to have a conversation, a meeting. And this also involves those who preside over the club and have a direct contract. From the moment we receive the signal that it is also his will, we will begin to speak, prepared for what can be a ‘yes’ or a ‘no’. From there, we will have a plan B.”

Los Blancos are reportedly on the lookout for Ancelotti’s successor.

