Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Erling Haaland expected to cost Los Blancos €250-300 million over 5 years; club monitoring Fulham prodigy, and more - 4th November 2021

Real Madrid secured a hard-fought win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday in the Champions League. The hosts went ahead through Karim Benzema in the 14th minute. The visitors drew level through Fernando six minutes before the break, but Benzema scored Madrid's winner in the second half.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland could cost Real Madrid around €250-300 million over five years. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are keeping a close eye on a Fulham prodigy. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 4th November 2021.

Erling Haaland expected to cost Real Madrid €250-300 million over 5 years

Real Madrid are plotting to sign Erling Haaland next summer.

Erling Haaland is not short of admirers, but could cost a fortune over five years, according to Volker Struth, Toni Kroos' agent.

Haaland is one of the hottest commodities in European football, and Real Madrid are plotting to secure his services next summer. The Norwegian reportedly has a €75 million release clause in his current contract with Borussia Dortmund that gets activated at the end of this season. His current deal with the Bundesliga club runs till 2024.

Haaland is likely to ignite a bidding war for his services next summer, with Los Blancos among a host of clubs eager to sign him. The Norwegian has been in outstanding form since joining Dortmund.

He has scored 70 goals in 69 games across competitions for BvB. Real Madrid are eager to add a prolific goalscorer to their arsenal. Los Blancos believe the Norwegian can take over the mantle from Karim Benzema.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored ⏱️ Fewest minutes per goal (minimum 4 goals in Europe's top five leagues)



🥇 Erling Haaland - 60

🥈 Radamel Falcao - 62.3

🥉 Roberto Firmino - 72.8 ⏱️ Fewest minutes per goal (minimum 4 goals in Europe's top five leagues) 🥇 Erling Haaland - 60🥈 Radamel Falcao - 62.3🥉 Roberto Firmino - 72.8

However, speaking to Sport Bild, as relayed by AS, Struth has said that Haaland would cost an astronomical amount of money.

"Haaland has a release clause. The total package with a five-year salary and agents’ fees will probably be in the region of €250-300 million,” said Struth

Los Blancos monitoring Fabio Carvalho

Real Madrid are interested in Fabio Carvalho.

Real Madrid are interested in Fabio Carvalho, according to Marca via The Sun. The Fulham prodigy is in the final year of his current contract. The Cottagers want to tie him down to a new deal, but Carvalho has so far rejected all offers of extension.

Tom Barclay @TomBarclay_ I'm told Fabio Carvalho has turned down a sizeable contract offer from Fulham. Unlikely at this stage the club will be making another offer to a player who is currently out of contract in the summer I'm told Fabio Carvalho has turned down a sizeable contract offer from Fulham. Unlikely at this stage the club will be making another offer to a player who is currently out of contract in the summer

Los Blancos are monitoring the situation with interest. Real Madrid have a penchant of picking up the best talents in the world, and now have their eyes on the Englishman.

Carvalho has three goals and one assist from six appearances for Fulham this season. He is considered one of the brightest young talents to have come out of the country of late.

Kylian Mbappe makes specific demand to join Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe could sign for Real Madrid as early as January.

Kylian Mbappe could agree a pre-contract with Real Madrid in January, but has made a specific demand that Los Blancos must fulfil. According to AS via L'Equipe, the Frenchman wants assurances that he will be allowed to represent France in the 2024 Olympics.

Mbappe was eager to take part in the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year, but was denied the opportunity to do so by PSG. The young Frenchman is likely to have a clause in his contract with Real Madrid to enable him to participate in the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Edited by Bhargav