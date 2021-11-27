Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Erling Haaland prefers move to Los Blancos; club preparing January offer for Bundesliga midfielder, and more - 27th November 2021

Real Madrid will look to continue their three-game winning run in La Liga when they face Sevilla on Sunday. Los Blancos will arrive for the game off a 3-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol on Wednesday in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland prefers a move to Real Madrid. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are preparing an offer for a Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 27th November 2021.

Erling Haaland prefers a move to Real Madrid, according to Goal. The Norwegian is wanted by a host of top clubs around Europe, including Chelsea and Manchester City. However, Haaland prefers to join Los Blancos.

The 21-year-old has developed into one of the most feared strikers in the world since arriving at Borussia Dortmund last year. Haaland has 70 goals and 19 assists from 69 games for the Bundesliga giants. His exploits in front of Goal have forced Real Madrid to sit up and take notice. Los Blancos are preparing succession plans for Karim Benzema, who is entering the twilight of his career.

Real Madrid are convinced the Norwegian could fill in the boots of the Frenchman, and want to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu next summer. However, Los Blancos are likely to face intense competition for his services. Chelsea remain eager to sign Haaland, while Manchester City are also hot on his heels.

GOAL @goal Real Madrid is Erling Haaland's preferred next destination if he leaves Borussia Dortmund in 2022, GOAL can confirm 👀 Real Madrid is Erling Haaland's preferred next destination if he leaves Borussia Dortmund in 2022, GOAL can confirm 👀 https://t.co/NV0U7Bcz4m

However, the player is leaning towards a move to Real Madrid. Even though the Norwegian has not come to a decision regarding his future yet, Los Blancos are his preferred destination. His current deal with Dortmund expires in 2024, but he could be available for €75 million next year.

Los Blancos preparing January offer for Denis Zakaria

Real Madrid are preparing to dive for Denis Zakaria in January, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

The Swiss international has earned rave reviews with his performances for Borussia Monchengladbach. The 25-year-old is in the final year of his current contract with the Bundesliga side. Talks of an extension have not been fruitful yet, so he is expected to leave for free next summer.

Barcelona are interested in his services, but Los Blancos are planning to steal a march on their arch-rival by targeting Zakaria in the winter. Monchengladbach want €27 million for him in January, and Real Madrid are ready to pay that amount.

Real Madrid distance themselves from Bosman move for Paul Pogba

Real Madrid are not too eager to take Paul Pogba to the Santiago Bernabeu, according to Managing Madrid via Marca. The Frenchman is expected to leave Manchester United as a free agent next summer. Los Blancos are among the clubs tipped to sign him.

United Journal @theutdjournal #mujournal



[@jfelixdiaz / @marca] 🚨 Real Madrid are not looking to sign Paul Pogba next season as they believe he will not fit in at the club despite his qualities #mufc 🚨 Real Madrid are not looking to sign Paul Pogba next season as they believe he will not fit in at the club despite his qualities #mufc #mujournal [@jfelixdiaz / @marca]

However, Real Madrid are aware Pogba could cost a fortune even if he joins for free. His salary, agent fees and signing fees are likely to put a dent in the club's pocket. Los Blancos also feel Pgba's arrival could affect the development of Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga.

