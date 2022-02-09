Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Erling Haaland not a priority for Los Blancos; Marco Asensio wants Kylian Mbappe at Santiago Bernabeu, and more - 9 February 2022

Real Madrid are preparing to travel to the El Madrigal on Saturday to face Villarreal in La Liga. Los Blancos are currently atop the league table after 23 games, six points clear of second-placed Sevilla, while the Yellow Submarine are sixth.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland is not a priority for Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti this summer. Elsewhere, Marco Asensio wants PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 9th February 2022:

Erling Haaland not a priority for Real Madrid

Erling Haaland is not a priority for Real Madrid this summer.

Erling Haaland is not a priority for Real Madrid this summer, according to AS. The Norwegian is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season. The La Liga giants are among the favourites for his signature.

The 21-year-old has been in red hot form since joining the Bundesliga giants in January 2020. Haaland has evolved into one of the most lethal strikers in the world recently, having amassed 83 goals in 80 games for BvB. The Norwegian is likely to ignite a bidding war for his services this summer, as he could be available for a cut-price deal.

Los Blancos are among the clubs vying for his services. The La Liga giants are laying down succession plans for Karim Benzema, and have identified Haaland as an option. However, Ancelotti is in no rush to sign the Norwegian, perhaps in part due to the blistering form of Benzema.

Blancos Central @BlancosCentral | Erling Haaland is a target for Real Madrid, but he is not their priority. Kylian Mbappé is the player that the LaLiga club are doing their utmost to sign. @sergiolopezdv | Erling Haaland is a target for Real Madrid, but he is not their priority. Kylian Mbappé is the player that the LaLiga club are doing their utmost to sign. 🚨| Erling Haaland is a target for Real Madrid, but he is not their priority. Kylian Mbappé is the player that the LaLiga club are doing their utmost to sign. 🇫🇷🇳🇴 @sergiolopezdv

Instead, Real Madrid could put all their efforts into securing the services of Kylian Mbappe. The PSG star is the number one priority of the La Liga giants this summer. Ancelotti remains interested in Haaland, but would prefer to sign him next summer.

The Spanish giants want to avoid the financial implications of securing both the Norwegian and Mbappe in the same summer. However, the fact that Haaland could be prised away by his other suitors is a cause for concern.

Marco Asensio wants Kylian Mbappe at Santiago Bernabeu

Marco Asensio is ready to welcome Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid.

Marco Asensio is ready to welcome Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid. The Spaniard has enjoyed a return to form this season. He scored a superb goal on Sunday to help his team secure a hard-fought win over Getafe.

Asensio's future at the Santiago Bernabeu continues to hang in the balance, though. Los Blancos' pursuit of Mbappe could push him further down the pecking order, but the Spaniard remains eager to play alongside Mbappe.

Speaking to Cadena SER radio, Asensio is hopeful of striking a partnership with Mbappe.

"To have him (Mbappe) as a teammate? I like to play with the best. If he comes, I am sure that we would understand each other marvellously," said Asensio.

Luka Modric reveals his football idol

Luka Modric has revealed his footballing idol.

Luka Modric has revealed his footballing idol. The Croatian midfielder is one of the finest players of his generation. However, the 36-year-old has revealed that he reveres Croatia legend Zvonimir Boban.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🎙| Luka Modrić: "Francesco Totti is one of the players I like the most. Playing against him has been truly impressive. For me, exchanging our shirts and talking a little with him has been a unique moment." @marca 🎙| Luka Modrić: "Francesco Totti is one of the players I like the most. Playing against him has been truly impressive. For me, exchanging our shirts and talking a little with him has been a unique moment." @marca https://t.co/FKZQCN43ff

In a recent interview, Modric also spoke fondly of Francesco Totti.

“Zvonimir Boban, for me, is number one. He played with Croatia during my childhood, part of a generation that achieved something very big in the 1998 World Cup in France," said Modric.

“For us, for all children who grew up loving football, they were our idols, and for me Boban is number one. Seeing him and talking to him was something nice. (Francesco) Totti is another one; he’s the foreigner I like the most. Mostly because of his playing style. Playing against him left a real impression on me. Exchanging shirts and talking a little with him was a unique moment," continued Modric.

