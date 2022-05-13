Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Erling Haaland still dreams of moving to Spain; Los Blancos close to extending Karim Benzema's stay, and more - 13 May 2022

Real Madrid registered a resounding 6-0 win over Levante at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Thursday, which confirmed the Granotes' drop. Vinicius Junior scored a hat-trick, while Karim Benzema, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo also found the back of the net.

Meanwhile, a Norwegian journalist has said that Erling Haaland still dreams of moving to Spain. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are close to tying Benzema down to a new deal.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 13 May 2022:

Erling Haaland still dreams of moving to Spain, says Jonas Adnan Giaever

Erling Haaland will appear for Manchester City next season.

Norwegian journalist Jonas Adnan Giaever has said that Erling Haaland still dreams of playing in Spain. The 21-year-old was heavily courted by Real Madrid but has agreed to join Manchester City this summer.

Manchester City @ManCity Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022.



Speaking to Cadena SER’s El Larguero, as relayed by AS, Giaever hinted that Benzema’s presence might have forced Haaland to move to City. He said:

“I’ve known Haaland since he was 16. It was clear that he would soon emigrate; it was only a matter of time. I was talking to someone very close to him. They have told me that he has rejected Spain, but it was a very difficult decision. He is not in a hurry, and they have seen what is happening at City with Guardiola. There is a space up front. At Real Madrid, there is Benzema, who can be a Ballon d’Or winner."

He added:

“Haaland is a winner; he just wants to win. If it’s with the best in the world, all the better. He thinks the option of going to Spain will happen again. He is not ruling it out. He has seen everything, and he has made the decision. In time, I don’t know if it will be Barcelona or Madrid. I don’t think he has a preference right now. Rejecting Spain was very difficult; that’s why the decision has been delayed. He is happy; he has chosen a big club. That’s exciting for him."

Haaland has scored 85 goals in 88 games across competitions for BvB since arriving at the Bundesliga giants in January 2020.

Real Madrid close to extending Karim Benzema's stay

Karim Benzema is all set to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are close to extending Karim Benzema’s stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to The Hard Tackle via El Confidential.

The French striker has been on a golden run of form this season. Benzema’s efforts in front of goal have helped Los Blancos win the league and have also taken them to the Champions League final. He has scored 44 times across competitions, leading the La Liga scoring charts with 27 and the UEFA Champions League with 15.

Los Blancos are eager to reward him for his efforts. The Frenchman’s current contract expires in 2023, and he is now in advanced talks to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu till 2024. That is one of the reasons why the La Liga giants decided against pursuing a move for Erling Haaland.

Carlo Ancelotti reveals tactics for Champions League final

Carlo Ancelotti has revealed his tactics for the eagerly awaited UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool at the Stade de France in Paris on May 28. After the league win on Thursday, Ancelotti was asked about his preferred formation for the blockbuster tie. The Italian hinted that he could use the 4-3-3, saying:

“The 4-3-3. That sometimes can happen to a 4-4-2. I think there is no defined system; sometimes to put pressure on the pivot, as we did against City, you go from 4-3-3 to 4-4-1-1. The idea does not change much; just a little the way of defending the rival, of putting pressure on them."

Ancelotti added that both Rodrygo and Federico Valverde would feature in the final, saying:

“Both are going to play the final; it's true."

