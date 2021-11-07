Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Erling Haaland tipped to be perfect fit alongside Kylian Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu; Bayern Munich interested in Los Blancos star, and more - 7th November 2021

Real Madrid secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano on Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos went ahead through Toni Kroos before Karim Benzema doubled their lead in the first half. The visitors pulled one back through Radamel Falcao in the second, but the hosts held on to secure all three points.

Meanwhile, Lothar Matthaus believes Erling Haaland could be a perfect fit alongside Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid. Elsewhere, a Los Blancos star is desired by Bayern Munich.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 7th November 2021.

Erling Haaland tipped to be perfect fit alongside Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid by Lothar Matthaus

Lothar Matthaus believes Erling Haaland would be a better fit at Real Madrid than Bayern Munich.

German legend Lothar Matthaus believes Erling Haaland would be a better fit at Real Madrid than Bayern Munich. The Norwegian has been in scintillating form for Borussia Dortmund since joining them in January 2020, registering 70 goals from 69 games. Los Blancos and the Bavarians are among two of many clubs vying for Haaland's signature.

Real Madrid are planning to bolster their attack next year by roping in the Norwegian as well as Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman was the subject of aggressive bidding from Los Blancos this summer. PSG, though, turned down a colossal offer from Madrid for their prized asset.

However, Mbappe’s current deal expires at the end of the current season, and he is expected to move to the Santiago Bernabeu next summer.

Speaking after Bayern Munich’s game against Freiburg, as relayed by Marca, Matthaus said Haaland could join the Bavarians after the departure of Robert Lewandowski. The German also claimed the Norwegian would be a better fit alongside Mbappe at Real Madrid.

“Haaland may end up at Bayern (Munich) after [Robert] Lewandowski. But not alongside him. Haaland would fit in better at Real Madrid with (Kylian) Mbappe,” said Matthaus.

Bayern Munich interested in Thibaut Courtois

Bayern Munich are interested in Thibaut Courtois.

Bayern Munich are interested in Thibaut Courtois, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Bavarians reportedly view the Real Madrid goalkeeper as the successor to Manuel Neuer. The Belgian has appeared 145 times for Los Blancos since joining them in 2018, keeping 57 clean sheets across competitions.

Bayern Munich have been impressed by Courtois' emergence at the Santiago Bernabeu, and want to take him to the Allianz Arena. However, their efforts are unlikely to bear fruit, as Courtois is happy at Real Madrid.

Real Madrid asked to pay €45 million for Pedro Porro

Real Madrid have to pay €45 million to complete a deal for Pedro Porro.

Real Madrid will have to pay €45 million to complete a deal for Pedro Porro, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

The Manchester City right-back is currently on loan with Sporting CP, and has appeared 51 times for the Portuguese side. Porro has scored six goals, and also picked up three assists during this period. His impressive form has caught the attention of Los Blancos.

However, Pedro Porro is expected to sign permanently with Sporting at the end of the season. If Madrid want him, they might have to pay his €45-million release clause.

