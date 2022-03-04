Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Erling Haaland wants summer move to Santiago Bernabeu; Juventus ready to pay €40 million for Casemiro, and more - 4 March 2022

Real Madrid will welcome Real Sociedad to the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday in La Liga. Los Blancos remain atop the league table after 26 games, and will look to strengthen their grip on the title with a win.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland wants a move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. Elsewhere, Juventus are willing to pay €40 million for Los Blancos midfielder Casemiro.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 4th March 2022:

Erling Haaland wants summer move to Real Madrid

Erling Haaland is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Erling Haaland wants to join Real Madrid this summer, according to AS. The Norwegian has lit up the Bundesliga since joining Borussia Dortmund in January 2020, recently bagging his 50th Bundesliga goal in only his 50th game. Los Blancos are among the clubs fighting to secure his services.

The La Liga giants have made Kylian Mbappe their number one target for the summer. The Frenchman is expected to leave PSG on a Bosman move at the end of the season. The Santiago Bernabeu has emerged as his most likely destination.

Real Madrid are eager to team up Haaland with Mbappe. However, the Spanish giants want to delay the Norwegian's arrival by a year.

Blancos Central @BlancosCentral | Erling Haaland has given Real Madrid his “YES”. He wants to move this summer. | Erling Haaland has given Real Madrid his “YES”. He wants to move this summer. @As_MarcoRuiz 🚨| Erling Haaland has given Real Madrid his “YES”. He wants to move this summer. @As_MarcoRuiz 🥇 https://t.co/LrlBivWKSc

That would help Los Blancos stagger the financial impact of adding two superstars to their ranks. With Karim Benzema's contract set to expire next summer, it would also make Haaland his successor. The La Liga giants have a very cordial relationship with Dortmund, who are reportedly willing to help the deal go through.

The Bundesliga side are ready to offer Haaland a new contract with the same salary he would be offered at the Santiago Bernabeu. The deal could see the Norwegian stay at BvB for another year before Madrid come calling next summer.

However, the 21-year-old wants to move this summer. Los Blancos could be willing to sanction his wish, and a meeting is scheduled at the end of this month to decide Haaland's future.

The La Liga giants remain the favourites to secure Haaland's services, but Barcelona, PSG and Bayern Munich are also in the fray. However, the Parisians pose the biggest threat in the race for the Norwegian's services as they hunt for Mbappe's replacement.

Juventus ready to pay €40 million for Casemiro

Casemiro (right) has admirers in Turin.

Juventus are willing to pay €40 million for Casemiro, according to The Hard Tackle via Diario Gol.

The Brazilian has been an indispensable part of the Real Madrid team over the past few seasons. However, he has not been his usual self this campaign, bagging three assists but no goals in 32 games.

With the La Liga giants searching for a new midfielder, the 30-year-old's future at the Santiago Bernabeu hangs in the balance at the moment. The Bianconeri are interested in his services.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers According to Diario Gol, Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has emerged as a transfer target for Serie A giants Juventus heading into the summer transfer window. According to Diario Gol, Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has emerged as a transfer target for Serie A giants Juventus heading into the summer transfer window.

The Serie A giants will be looking for a midfielder this summer amid uncertainties surrounding the futures of Arthur Melo and Adrien Rabiot.

Casemiro, who is contracted with Madrid till 2025, has caught the eye of the Juventus hierarchy, who are ready to offer €40 million for his signature. However, Los Blancos have no intention to offload the Brazilian at the moment.

Moreover, with reported wages of €10 million, the 30-year-old is one of the top earners in Madrid, something the Bianconeri could struggle to match.

Borussia Dortmund interested in Luka Jovic

Luka Jovic has struggled at the Santiago Bernabeu

Borussia Dortmund are plotting a move for Luka Jovic this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Serbian striker is currently an isolated figure at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 24-year-old has failed to impress since arriving at Real Madrid in 2019. He has registered a meagre three strikes, including one this season, in nearly 50 appearances. Jovic has struggled to convince manager Carlo Ancelotti, and has hardly featured under the Italian.

However, Dortmund believe he can regain his mojo with a move back to Germany. The Bundesliga giants are searching for a replacement for Erling Haaland, who is set to depart this summer, and have their eyes on Jovic. Los Blancos may not stand in the way of Jokic's departure if they receive a suitable bid.

