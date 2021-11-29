Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Fenerbahce eye Los Blancos star as Mesut Ozil replacement; club ready to offload striker to La Liga rivals, and more - 29th November 2021

Real Madrid scripted a fabulous comeback to defeat Sevilla 2-1 on Sunday to go four points clear at the top of La Liga. Goals from Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior helped Los Blancos secure all three points on the night.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahce have identified a Real Madrid star as the ideal replacement for Mesut Ozil. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are ready to offload Mariano Diaz to Sevilla.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 29th November 2021.

Fenerbahce eye Isco as Mesut Ozil replacement

Fenerbahce have identified Real Madrid outcast Isco as a possible replacement for Mesut Ozil.

The Spaniard has been an isolated figure in the first team under Carlo Ancelotti. Isco has failed to convince the Italian, and has dropped down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos are now ready to consider his departure.

There has been no dearth of interest in Isco's services, with Juventus and Atletico Madrid monitoring him with interest. Fenerbahce have now entered the fray. The Turkish side are bracing for life without Mesut Ozil, who could leave in January to join Barcelona.

Fenerbahce believe Isco could fill the boots of the former Real Madrid playmaker at the club.

The Spaniard is in the final year of his current deal with Los Blancos. Real Madrid have not offered him an extension yet. The 29-year-old could even be allowed to leave Los Blancos this winter, which would help the La Liga giants recoup a portion of his transfer fee.

Isco has started just two games this season, so manager Carlo Ancelotti may not mind letting him leave.

Real Madrid ready to offload Mariano Diaz to Sevilla

Real Madrid are willing to let Mariano Diaz join Sevilla.

Los Blancos are ready to let the player leave for €10 million, and plan to enter negotiations with Sevilla regarding a move. The 28-year-old is a peripheral figure at the Santiago Bernabeu, and has struggled for game time under Ancelotti.

Real Madrid are willing to let Diaz leave as they prepare for incomings next summer. Sevilla want Diaz as a replacement for Youssef En-Nesyri, who is sidelined with injury. Los Blancos are planning to use the opportunity to enquire about a possible move for Jules Kounde.

Villarreal join race to sign Luka Jovic

Villarreal have joined the race to sign Luka Jovic.

Villarreal have joined the race to sign Luka Jovic, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Serb has failed to live up to expectations at Real Madrid since joining them in 2019. The 23-year-old has registered just two goals from 40 games so far, and Los Blancos have run out of patience with him.

Madrid are looking to offload Jovic next year. Despite his struggles at the Santiago Bernabeu, the Serb is not short of options. Villarreal are ready to take him off Los Blancos in January, but are only willing to pay €11 million for the 23-year-old.

