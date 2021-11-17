Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Florentino Perez addresses failed Kylian Mbappe bid; club make decision on Erling Haaland, and more | 17th November 2021

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has broken his silence on the club's failed move for PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe earlier this summer. Meanwhile, Los Blancos have made their final decision on whether they will make a move for Borussia Dortmund hitman Erling Haaland next summer.

On that note, here are the latest Real Madrid transfer stories as on 17th November, 2021

"It’s a madness" - Florentino Perez on Real Madrid's failed Kylian Mbappe bid

Real Madrid tried to sign Kylian Mbappe in the summer

Florentino Perez has spoken about Real Madrid's failed bid to sign PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe earlier this summer. Los Blancos reportedly had three bids turned back by the French giants, including one worth €200 million.

Speaking to Spanish journalist Ramon Alvarez, Perez said:

"The state-owned clubs don’t sell their players. It’s a madness. Now we offer €200 million for a single player, and they don't sell him. When players finish their contract, it's better. Since coming back to the club (in 2009), I am fighting. There are a lot of things that need to change, one way or another."

RouteOneFootball @Route1futbol 🎙Florentino Perez: "Mbappe 🇫🇷? We offered them €200M and they didn't want to sell him." [ @marca 🎙Florentino Perez: "Mbappe 🇫🇷? We offered them €200M and they didn't want to sell him." [@marca] https://t.co/PDX0uN6TQO

Real Madrid give up Erling Haaland pursuit

Erling Haaland in action for Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to pull out of the race for Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland. The Norwegian is set to be the subject of interest from a multitude of clubs next summer. However, Los Blancos are not going to be one of them.

According to El Chiringuito, Real Madrid are resigned to the fact that Haaland could be Premier League-bound next summer. They will not bother getting into a transfer tug of war. The report states that Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United are all interested in signing the Norwegian next summer.

Haaland's release clause will reportedly be around €75 million. That has garnered the attention of European powerhouses Bayern Munich and PSG also for the Borussia Dortmund forward.

PSG favourites to sign Real Madrid-target Franck Kessie

Franck Kessie could leave AC Milan.

French giants PSG are reportedly favourites to sign AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie next summer. The Ivorian is set to leave the Rossoneri after not yet signing a new contract extension with the club.

According to El Nacional, PSG and Real Madrid are ready to battle it out to sign the Ivorian in the summer. However, the French giants have moved ahead of Real Madrid in the race for the midfielder, and are ready to meet Franck Kessie's wage demands.

The report states that Kessie is ready to accept PSG's contract proposal of €8 million per year.

