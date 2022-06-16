Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Florentino Perez opens up on Kylian Mbappe snub; Los Blancos want €40 million for Marco Asensio, and more - June 16, 2022

Real Madrid are looking to further improve their already impressive squad this summer. Manager Carlo Ancelotti enjoyed a brilliant return to the Santiago Bernabeu, completing a league and UEFA Champions League double last season.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has opened up on Kylian Mbappe's decision to turn down Los Blancos. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants want €40 million for Marco Asensio.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on June 16, 2022:

Florentino Perez opens up on Kylian Mbappe snub

Kylian Mbappe (left) turned down a move to the Santiago Bernabeu last month.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez says Kylian Mbappe is no longer the player he was after deciding to stay at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Los Blancos were eager to sign the 23-year-old this summer, but Mbappe turned them down.

Speaking on El Chiringuito TV, Perez said that no player is above the club.

"His dream was to play at Real Madrid, we wanted to do it last August and they didn't let him leave, he kept saying he wanted to play at Madrid and like 15 days before he changed the situation," said Perez.

He added:

"This is not the Mbappé I wanted to bring, he is another one, who must have changed his dream. He changes, he is offered other things, he is pressured and he is already another footballer. There is no one at Real Madrid above the club. He is a great player, he can win more than others, but it is a collective sport and we have values and principles that we cannot change."

The Real Madrid president added that he prefers Mbappe to stay at PSG.

"The Mbappé who was going to come here is not this one. If it is, I prefer him to stay at PSG. I want the one with the dream. Impossible in three years? In three years' time we'll all be bald? This Mbappé is not my Mbappé, who refuses to do a publicity stunt with his national team... I don't want that. It could have been a slip of the tongue, but I think he was mistaken,” said Perez.

Perez also revealed that Los Blancos opted not to sign Erling Haaland due to Karim Benzema.

"We have the best 9 in the world and we weren't going to bring in Haaland to have him on the bench, right? Clause in two years? I don't know. We have no interest now other than to build the new team with the youngsters we have and some reinforcement," said Perez.

Real Madrid want €40 million for Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio could be on the move this summer.

Real Madrid want €40 million to part ways with Marco Asensio this summer, according to Marca via The Hard Tackle.

The Spaniard will enter the final 12 months of his contract next month but is yet to commit himself to the La Liga giants. Talks of an extension have not been fruitful so far, and the 26-year-old could leave if his demands are not met.

If the player continues to stall a new deal, Los Blancos could offload him to avoid losing him for free in a year.

Asensio ended last season with 12 goals and two assists from 42 games across competitions. He's generating attention from Arsenal and AC Milan ahead of the new season. Los Blancos couldl be willing to let him leave for €40 million.

Los Blancos end Christopher Nkunku pursuit

Christopher Nkunku (left) was on fire last season.

Los Blancos have shelved their pursuit of Christopher Nkunku, according to Thomas Gonzalez-Martin via The Hard Tackle.

The French forward caught the eye with RB Leipzig last season. The 24-year-old enjoyed a highly fruitful campaign, scoring 35 times and setting up 19 more from 50 games across competitions.

Nkunku's exploits earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos identified Nkunku as a potential replacement for Karim Benzema. However, with their transfer business done for the summer, the La Liga giants have decided to target him next year.

