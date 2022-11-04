Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Former player heaps praise on Federico Valverde; Juventus in touch with Alvaro Odriozola, and more - November 4, 2022

Real Madrid will face Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Monday (November 7). Carlo Ancelotti's wards are atop the league, a point ahead of second-placed Barcelona, after 12 games.

Meanwhile, former Chelsea winger Joe Cole has spoken highly of Federico Valverde. Elsewhere, Juventus have initiated contact with Alvaro Odriozola to chalk out a possible move next year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on November 4, 2022:

Joe Cole heaps praise on Federico Valverde

Federico Valverde has been a revelation at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Joe Cole has spoken highly of Federico Valverde. The Uruguayan midfielder has been on a steady rise at Real Madrid in recent seasons and has hit a higher gear this campaign. The 24-year-old has emerged as a vital cog inAncelotti's plans and has vindicated his manager's trust bestowed on him.

Speaking on BT Sport, as cited by Marca, Cole said that Valverde is as good as Jude Bellingham.

"He's at the top of the young players alongside Jude Bellingham, and he's about to become the best. We talk a lot about Bellingham in England, but this kid is as good as he is," said Cole.

The Englishman added that Valverde has improved Los Blancos.

"He's a box-to-box player; he scores goals; he's technical; he was the unsung hero in the Champions League final, and I thought he was outstanding against Liverpool. Valverde has made (Real) Madrid better. He's a powerful guy," said Cole.

The Uruguayan has scored eight goals in 18 games across competitions this campaign.

Juventus in touch with Alvaro Odriozola

Alvaro Odriozola is wanted in Turin.

Juventus are in touch with Alvaro Odriozola to facilitate a move next year, according to Foot Mercato via The Hard Tackle.

The Spanish full-back has dropped down the pecking order at Real Madrid and could be allowed to leave in January. Ancelotti has preferred to use Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez ahead of the 26-year-old, making him surplus to requirements.

The Bianconeri are on the lookout for a new right-back to replace Juan Cuadrado. The Columbian is in the twilight of his career, and his performances have dropped recently.

The Serie A giants believe Odriozola could be the perfect candidate to succeed Cuadrado and have contacted the player to lay down the groundwork for a move. Los Blancos are expected to demand around €15 million for the Spaniard.

Real Madrid representatives in Sao Paulo for Endrick negotiations

Real Madrid directors are in Sao Paulo to continue negotiations with Palmeiras for Endrick, according to Marca.

The 16-year-old has caught the eye with the Brazilian side recently and is tipped to have a great future. Los Blancos are among a host of clubs monitoring the player right now.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Endrick’s family want him to play for Real Madrid. Real Madrid want to FINALIZE the job soon. Endrick’s family want him to play for Real Madrid. Real Madrid want to FINALIZE the job soon. @marca 🚨💣 Endrick’s family want him to play for Real Madrid. Real Madrid want to FINALIZE the job soon. @marca https://t.co/s1FjUNmi8k

The La Liga giants have always been on the lookout for the next emerging talent in the gameand have now set their sights on Endrick.

The teenage sensation will only be able to move to Spain after July 2024, when he turns 18. However, Real Madrid want to secure his signature ahead of the competition, even though he will not be able to join them immediately.

Los Blancos have now sent representatives to continue their evaluation of the Brazilian and carry on talks with Palmeiras. The 16-year-old has a €60 million release clause in his contract but could be available for €35-40 million.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Arsenal and other EPL GW 15 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes