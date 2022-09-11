Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Former player outlines reason for Eden Hazard improvement; Neymar heaps praise on Antonio Rudiger, and more - September 11, 2022

Real Madrid secured a superb 4-1 comeback win over Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Sunday. Federico Valverde, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Antonio Rudiger helped Carlo Ancelotti’s team maintain their 100% win record this season.

Meanwhile, former Newcastle United left-back Didier Domi has outlined the reason for Eden Hazard’s recent upturn in fortunes. Elsewhere, Neymar has heaped praise on Antonio Rudiger.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on September 11, 2022:

Didier Domi outlines reason for Eden Hazard improvement with Real Madrid

Eden Hazard might be staring at a make or break season.

Didier Domi believes Eden Hazard is reaping the benefits of taking care of his body over the summer. The Belgian has started the season well with Real Madrid after failing to impress in the previous three seasons. Hazard has been a shadow of his former self since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2019.

Speaking to beIN Sport, Domi said not being a first choice for Los Blancos has made it more difficult for Hazard to return to his best.

“He's been there for three years. Then Vinicius Jr improved a lot and became a world-class player. Obviously, every time there is a change. You know, he's not the first choice, so it should always be hard for him,” said Domi.

Domi added that appointing a physical coach over the summer has helped Hazard return to shape after the holidays.

“He took a physical coach during the holidays because Eden had a tendency to come back with kilos, and he's not like Benzema. And I think he realised that as you age, the body is not the same; you don't recover the same, and I need to take care of my body. He did during the summer, and I hope he come backs, as he is capable,” said Domi.

Hazard has deputised for Karim Benzema in recent games and scored his first goal of the season against Celtic in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

Neymar heaps praise on Antonio Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger joined Real Madrid on a Bosman move this summer.

Neymar has spoken highly of Antonio Rudiger. The German defender left Chelsea this summer at the end of his contract and joined Real Madrid as a free agent. Rudiger has hit the ground running at the Santiago Bernabeu and has become an important part of Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

Speaking to DAZN, as cited by Marca, Neymar praised Rudiger for his physicality and said that a lot of strikers are scared of the German.

“I like him a lot; he is a scary centre-back. He's very big and strong. Some strikers get a bit scared. I don't, but I think a lot of strikers get a bit scared,” said Neymar.

Rudiger scored his first goal for the La Liga giants on Sunday against Mallorca.

Carlo Ancelotti opens up on Marco Asensio reaction against Mallorca

Marco Asensio has endured a difficult start to the season with Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti has downplayed Marco Asensio’s reaction at not being introduced from the bench in Real Madrid's game against Mallorca.

The Spaniard opted to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu after a summer of speculation but has struggled for minutes so far. His frustration reached boiling point on Sunday when Ancelotti overlooked him and sent on Dani Carvajal as a replacement for the injured Lucas Vazquez.

Asensio reacted by throwing his bib to the ground and went on to kick a water bottle in anger. Speaking after the game, Ancelotti said it was normal for the Spaniard to be angry, as he wanted to be involved.

“Asensio is angry, and it’s normal – if he gets angry it’s because he wants to play, and I take that into account. He’s an important player,” said Ancelotti.

Asensio has registered just 17 minutes of first-team action in two games across competitions this season.

