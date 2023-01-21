Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Fran Garcia dreams of Santiago Bernabeu return; Nacho agrees to stay, and more - January 21, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to face Athletic Bilbao at San Mames Barria on Sunday (January 22) in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's men are second in the league after 16 games, three points behind leaders Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Rayo Vallecano left-back Fran Garcia has said that he dreams of a return to the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Nacho has had a verbal agreement in place to extend his stay with Los Blancos for another season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on January 21, 2023:

Fran Garcia dreams of Santiago Bernabeu return

Fran Garcia is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Fran Garcia has said that he dreams of returning to Real Madrid sometime in his career. The Spanish left-back rose through the ranks at the Santiago Bernabeu but failed to break into the first team. He left for Rayo Vallecano in 2020 initially on loan before the move was made permanent a year later and hasn't looked back since then.

Los Blancos are looking for a replacement for the stuttering Ferland Mendy and have turned to their former player. Speaking to Marca, Garcia said that having the Frenchman and club legend Marcelo ahead in the pecking order forced him to leave the Spanish giants.

"Leaving Real Madrid is something I assumed. In the end, I had Marcelo and Mendy ahead of me, it's something I I was preparing. Several proposals arrived, and I accepted the one from Rayo Vallecano," said Garcia.

Garcia remains in Real Madrid list, highly rated by the club. Fran Garcia: "Playing for Real Madrid has always been my dream since I was a kid, it's the club of my life and I'm working hard so I can come back - but now I'm focused on Rayo", tells @marca Garcia remains in Real Madrid list, highly rated by the club. Fran Garcia: "Playing for Real Madrid has always been my dream since I was a kid, it's the club of my life and I'm working hard so I can come back - but now I'm focused on Rayo", tells @marca ⚪️🇪🇸 #RealMadridGarcia remains in Real Madrid list, highly rated by the club. https://t.co/BslkHoZb4o

The 23-year-old went on to add that he has been a Real Madrid fan since he was a child. Garcia also said that while he's happy at Vallecano now, he's working to secure a move back to his alma mater.

"In my house, since we were little, we are from Real Madrid. My friends send me a message when something comes up and ask me if I have to tell them something. The fact that you are associated with the club of your life is just the tip of the iceberg of all the work that behind it, but of course you're very excited," said Garcia.

He added:

"I've always said it. ... Real Madrid has been my dream since I was little, and I'm working to try to come back later having been in the youth academy. But right now, I only think about Rayo Vallecano and continuing to work and learning from a great coach like Andoni Iraola."

The Spaniard has appeared 19 times across competitions for Vallecano this season, registering two assists.

Nacho agrees to stay at Real Madrid

Nacho is set to continue his lengthy stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Nacho Fernandez has struck a verbal agreement with Real Madrid to extend his stay for another season, according to AS.

The Spanish defender is in the final six months of his contract with the La Liga giants and has been linked with a departure from the Santiago Bernabeu. Bayern Munich, Juventus, Napoli and AS Roma are among the clubs interested in his signature.

However, Los Blancos have never considered his departure, while Nacho doesn't prefer a move away from the club either. Having spent his entire career with Real Madrid, the 33-year-old wants to end his playing days at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Spaniard has never been a first team regular but remains a vital member of the squad under Ancelotti.

Nacho has now agreed to continue his association with Los Blancos for another year. The paperwork is likely to be completed at the end of the season, as has been the norm for older players. The Spaniard has appeared 15 times across competitions for the La Liga giants this season.

Los Blancos interested in Juan Foyth

Juan Foyth has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Juan Foyth, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle.

The 25-year-old has struggled with injuries this season but has managed to impress whenever he has been on the pitch for Villarreal. The Argentinean was also a part of the national team squad that won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Juan Foyth substituted off with what appears to be an injury after playing very well for Villarreal. Juan Foyth substituted off with what appears to be an injury after playing very well for Villarreal. https://t.co/JAmSOqr0Rs

Foyth’s recent exploits have earned him admiration from Los Blancos. The La Liga giants are keen to rope in a new right back this year. Dani Carvajal and his backup Lucas Vazquez are both on the wrong side of 30, and there's an urgent need to lay down succession plans. Foyth could be a fabulous option for Ancelotti to consider.

Real Madrid are already planning to launch an offensive for the player at the end of the season. However, the Argentinean's contract includes a release clause in excess of €50 million, which could complicate matters. Foyth has registered one goal and two assists in 11 appearances across competitions this season.

