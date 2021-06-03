Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup:  French superstar reveals why he turned down Los Blancos as a teenager, versatile Spaniard renews contract with club and more - 3rd June 2021

Carlo Ancelotti’s appointment as Real Madrid manager is expected to kick start a new era at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Italian enjoyed two fruitful seasons with Los Blancos, where he registered 89 wins from 119 games, and finished his tenure with an astonishing 74.79% win ratio.

Ancelotti guided Real Madrid to the UEFA Champions League trophy in the 2013/14 season, while also winning the Copa Del Rey. Los Blancos then added the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup to their kitty under his tutelage in 2014.

However, the La Liga trophy eluded him during his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. As such, Ancelotti is expected to go all out for the league next season.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top transfer stories from Real Madrid from June 3, 2021.

French superstar reveals why he turned down Real Madrid as a teenager

Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid continue to be linked with a move for Kylian Mbappe this summer. The French superstar had the chance to join the La Liga giants as a 14-year-old but turned it down to move to AS Monaco.

Mbappe has now revealed that he decided against his dream move to Santiago Bernabeu because his father wanted him to have a French education.

“Turning down the offer from Real Madrid when I was 14? My father wanted me to have a French education. Going to Spain, even if it was with Zidane, it was still another country with another culture,” said Mbappe.

Versatile Spaniard renews contract with Los Blancos

Lucas Vazquez

Versatile right-winger Lucas Vazquez has renewed his contract with Real Madrid, according to Marca.

The Spaniard played the majority of the 2020/21 season in the right-back position and was very impressive in the new role. However, his season ended prematurely after he picked up an injury during El Clasico.

The 29-year-old was keen to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu and had been locked in negotiations with Los Blancos for some time.

Real Madrid have now confirmed that Vazquez has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2024.

The Spaniard joined Los Blancos as a 16-year-old and has 240 appearances for the club, registering 26 goals and 54 assists.

Real Madrid trio still up for sale

Gareth Bale

Despite the arrival of Ancelotti, the future looks bleak for Isco, Gareth Bale and Marcelo. There was an initial belief that the Italian’s appointment would give a new lease of life to the Real Madrid trio.

However, Marca reports that the three players will still be up for sale, despite all of them enjoying good spells under Ancelotti during his previous stint with Los Blancos.

The new Real Madrid manager is known to put greater emphasis on performances on the pitch and is not driven by nostalgia. Los Blancos are eager to offload all three this summer to avoid paying €50 million in wages.

