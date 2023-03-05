Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Gabri Veiga wants Los Blancos move; club were close to signing Andres Iniesta, and more - March 4, 2023

Real Madrid will lock horns with Real Betis in La Liga on Sunday (March 5) at the Benito Villamarin. Carlo Ancelotti's side will be eager to pick up a win after the midweek Copa del Rey semifinal first leg defeat to Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Gabri Veiga wants to move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Los Blancos were close to signing Blaugrana legend Andres Iniesta, according to former director Predrag Mijatovic.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on March 4, 2023:

Gabri Veiga wants Real Madrid move

Gabri Veiga is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Gabri Veiga is open to joining Real Madrid, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle.

The 20-year-old has been very impressive for Celta Vigo this season, and Los Blancos are planning to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu. Veiga rose through the ranks at Celta Vigo and became a first-team regular this campaign.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LaLiga



Midfielder born in 2002, Gabri Veiga has 8 goals and 3 assists in Liga — top clubs are tracking him. There’s €40m release clause included in the contract of Spanish young star Gabri Veiga. Celta want to keep him — no plan to let him leave for less than the clauseMidfielder born in 2002, Gabri Veiga has 8 goals and 3 assists in Liga — top clubs are tracking him. There’s €40m release clause included in the contract of Spanish young star Gabri Veiga. Celta want to keep him — no plan to let him leave for less than the clause ⭐️🇪🇸 #LaLigaMidfielder born in 2002, Gabri Veiga has 8 goals and 3 assists in Liga — top clubs are tracking him. https://t.co/SGv3nhwdHy

Real Madrid are looking to lay down succession plans for Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, and Veiga has emerged as an option.

The 20-year-old is already well adjusted to life in La Liga and could hit the ground running at the Santiago Bernabeu. He has registered eight goals and three assists in 26 games this season.

Veiga does have the quality to slot seamlessly into Los Blancos’ starting XI. However, he will only make the move if he's guaranteed regular game time at the club.

Los Blancos were close to signing Andres Iniesta

Andres Iniesta plays for Vissel Kobe.

Real Madrid were close to securing the signature of Andres Iniesta, according to Predrag Mijatovic.

The Spanish midfielder is one of the finest players to ever wear the Barcelona shirt. However, he was reported close to leaving the Camp Nou at one point in his career after contract talks with the Blaugrana had hit a standstill.

Frank Khalid OBE @FrankKhalidUK 𝐆𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐚 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐚: "Iniesta doesn't dye his hair, he doesn't wear earrings & he hasn't got any tattoos. Maybe that makes him unattractive to the media, but he is the best out there." 1 of the greatest & most loved players of all time, Andres Iniesta 𝐆𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐚 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐚: "Iniesta doesn't dye his hair, he doesn't wear earrings & he hasn't got any tattoos. Maybe that makes him unattractive to the media, but he is the best out there." 1 of the greatest & most loved players of all time, Andres Iniesta 🇪🇸 𝐆𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐚 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐚: "Iniesta doesn't dye his hair, he doesn't wear earrings & he hasn't got any tattoos. Maybe that makes him unattractive to the media, but he is the best out there." 1 of the greatest & most loved players of all time, Andres Iniesta https://t.co/syfm0WPzVL

Speaking in an interview with Moviestar, as cited by Goal, Mijatovic said that Los Blancos were even willing to activate Iniesta's steep release clause.

"Yes, I wanted to sign him. We were, well, close. ... I don't know if close. But we took advantage of it when he was renewing; he couldn't reach an agreement," said Mijatovic.

He added:

"We talked to his father. We tried to talk to his representative to take advantage of the opportunity. He had a high clause, and we were determined to pay it. He was like a player who always admired him, and he was a phenomenon."

The incident is likely to have occurred between 2006 and 2008, when Mijatovic was Real Madrid's president. Iniesta signed a new deal with Barcelona in 2008.

Real Madrid want clarity on future of midfield duo before Jude Bellingham move

Jude Bellingham is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos want to sort the future of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric before moving for Jude Bellingham, according to Diario AS via Football Espana.

The two midfield stalwarts are in the final year of their current contract with Los Blancos but are yet to sign a new deal. Both players would ideally like to retire at the Santiago Bernabeu but are not averse to a move away from the club.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



91% pass accuracy

52 touches

9/11 long balls completed

4/4 ground duels won

3 tackles won

2 crosses

1 interception

1 clearance

1 big chance created



Created Real’s best chance. Toni Kroos’ first half by numbers vs. Barcelona:91% pass accuracy52 touches9/11 long balls completed4/4 ground duels won3 tackles won2 crosses1 interception1 clearance1 big chance createdCreated Real’s best chance. Toni Kroos’ first half by numbers vs. Barcelona:91% pass accuracy52 touches9/11 long balls completed4/4 ground duels won3 tackles won2 crosses1 interception1 clearance1 big chance createdCreated Real’s best chance. 🌟 https://t.co/DAdc1Qhx4m

Meanwhile, Bellingham is expected to cost around €150 million this summer, with Borussia Dortmund refusing to budge from their valuation of the player. Madrid are eager to sign the player, with Liverpool also hot on his heels. However, Real Madrid do not want to overcrowd their midfield next season.

As such, a move for Bellingham could depend on whether Kroos and Modric agree a one-year extension. The 19-year-old has appeared 31 times across competitions for the Bundesliga side this season, amassing ten goals and six assists.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes