Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Gabriel turns down Los Blancos; club didn't monitor Victor Osimhen this summer, and more - August 24, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing for their upcoming game against Celta Vigo in La Liga on Friday (August 25). Carlo Ancelotti's team are on a two-game winning run.

Meanwhile, Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has turned down a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Los Blancos haven't monitored Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on August 24, 2023:

Gabriel Magalhaes turns down Real Madrid

Gabriel Magalhaes has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Gabriel Magalhaes has turned down a move to Real Madrid, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The La Liga giants are reportedly in the market for a new centre-back following Eder Militao's ACL injury. The Brazilian is set to miss most of the season, and Los Blancos are keen to bring in cover for the position.

Ancelotti has reportedly set his sights on Militao's compatriot Gabriel. The Arsenal defender stuck up a stellar partnership with William Saliba last season, helping the Gunners finish second in the league. However, he has not started the opening two games of the current campaign, raising questions about his future at the Emirates.

Real Madrid were hoping to take advantage of the situation and prise Gabriel away. However, the 25-year-old has turned down Los Blancos, as he wants to stay at the Emirates.

Los Blancos didn't monitor Victor Osimhen this summer

Victor Osimhen is unlikely to leave Napoli this summer.

Real Madrid never had their eyes on Victor Osimhen this summer, according to Ancelotti.

La Liga giants were expected to sign a replacement for Karim Benzema, who left the club this summer. Osimhen enjoyed an explosive 2022-23 season with Napoli - bagging 31 goals and six assists in 39 games across competitions, and was rumoured to be a target for Los Blancos.

However, Ancelotti told Sport Mediaset that Real Madrid have alternate plans to make up for Benzema's departure.

"Osimhen is one of the strongest strikers in Europe, but we never thought of him. With the arrival of (Jude) Bellingham, we thought of making up for Benzema's farewell in other ways," said Ancelotti.

Los Blancos have roped in Joselu on loan to operate in the No. 9 position.

Toni Kroos heaps praise on Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Toni Kroos has spoken highly of Jude Bellingham. The English midfielder joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund this summer for €103 million and already looks like a bargain. The 20-year-old has hit the ground running at the Santiago Bernabeu, establishing himself as a key component of Ancelotti's setup.

Speaking on his podcast Einfach mal Luppen, Kroos pointed out that the secret to Bellingham's success is his mentality.

"It was indicated in the preparation, where he did really well. He's integrated surprisingly well in such a short time.

"I have a very good feeling about him because I think he's incredibly mature for his age - not just mentally, that he's already very far, but also with the way he plays football. He's very, very far, doesn't do harakiri things, is always clear in his actions, works, tries to play to his strengths to the full," said Kroos.

Kroos continued:

"A lot of other people at that age still make a lot of harakiri, a lot of technical and tactical mistakes. You don't see that much with him. So far, I have to say that he is already an absolute asset to our game.

"That means something because we're not a completely blind team. The fact that a 20-year-old enriches us right from the start is a good sign."

The Englishman has registered three goals in two games for Los Blancos this season.