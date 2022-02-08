Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Gareth Bale set for Tottenham Hotspur return; Luka Modric has no plans to retire, and more - 8 February 2022

Real Madrid maintained their stronghold in La Liga with a 1-0 win over Getafe on Sunday. Los Blancos are now six points clear atop the league after 23 games.

Meanwhile, Gareth Bale is set to join Tottenham Hotspur this summer. Elsewhere, Luka Modric has said that he has no plans to retire right now. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 8th February 2022:

Gareth Bale set for Tottenham Hotspur return

Gareth Bale is set to join Tottenham Hotspur this summer, according to Football 365 via El Nacional. The Welshman’s current contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of the season. The 32-year-old is preparing to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this year.

Bale has blown hot and cold since joining the La Liga giants from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013. While he has been brilliant at times, the Welshman has missed a lot of game due to injuries and lack of form.

He is no longer first-choice under Carlo Ancelotti, and has played just three games for Los Blancos this season. The 32-year-old spent much of the season on the treatment table, but returned to full fitness in December last year.

However, the Italian has refrained from selecting him since then. It's clear Bale’s association with the Spanish giants is coming to an end. However, it now appears the Welshman has decided on his future. The report claims that the 32-year-old has reportedly agreed terms for a return to Spurs this summer.

Bale spent last season on loan with the Premier League team, and was quite impressive. The Welshman scored 16 times in 34 appearances for Spurs, who were eager to tie him down to a permanent deal. However, they could not match Real Madrid’s valuation of the player. The 32-year-old was also not part of Nuno Espirito Santo’s plans for the season.

However, things have changed since the arrival of Antonio Conte. Bale is eager to play under the Italian, and Tottenham have already initiated the process of bringing him back months ago. The Welshman is entitled to a bonus, as he will be joining for free. Los Blancos are also desperate to remove his monstrous salary from their wage bill.

Luka Modric has no plans to retire

Luka Modric has revealed that he has no intentions of retiring right now. The 36-year-old is at the fag end of his career, but continues to be a pivotal part of the Real Madrid team.

The Croatian’s current contract expires at the end of the season, but he will likely be handed an extension.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🎙| Luka Modrić: "My retirement? I don't know, really, I don't know when I'll stop. It can be 40, or more, or less. Let's see. I have to go little by little, enjoy what I'm doing. I'm almost 37 but the truth is I feel very well." 🎙| Luka Modrić: "My retirement? I don't know, really, I don't know when I'll stop. It can be 40, or more, or less. Let's see. I have to go little by little, enjoy what I'm doing. I'm almost 37 but the truth is I feel very well." https://t.co/8MzmhUOU5i

In a recent interview, Modric said that he could continue playing till he is 40.

“It could be 40, or more, or less. Let's see. I have to go little by little, to enjoy what I am doing. I feel good physically. That is important, mentally also. I am at a very big club and the best club in the world without doubt, and I am working to keep this level as much as possible,” said Modric.

His game time may have reduced recently, but Modric remains a key player in the Los Blancos midfield. He has made 26 appearances across competitions this season, and looks good for a few more.

Karim Benzema wants to discuss Erling Haaland pursuit with Real Madrid

Karim Benzema is least pleased with Real Madrid's pursuit of Erling Haaland.

Karim Benzema wants to sit with Real Madrid to discuss their pursuit of Erling Haaland, according to Sports Mole via Onze. The La Liga giants are the favourites to land the Borussia Dortmund striker this summer. However, Benzema is least pleased with the club’s interest in the 21-year-old.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Karim Benzema 'arranges talks with Real Madrid for next month' amid Haaland concerns trib.al/tNulPr4 Karim Benzema 'arranges talks with Real Madrid for next month' amid Haaland concerns trib.al/tNulPr4

Benzema is worried that Haaland’s arrival could lead to reduced game time, forcing him away from the Santiago Bernabeu. That is something he can ill afford in a FIFA World Cup year.

The Frenchman, who has scored 17 league goals this season, has requested a meeting with Florentino Perez to discuss the matter.

