Real Madrid will face Elche on Wednesday (October 19) in La Liga at the Manuel Martinez Valero Stadium. Carlo Ancelotti's side are atop the standings after nine games.

Meanwhile, Toni Kroos is set to leave the Santiago Bernabeu once his contract expires next summer. Elsewhere, Los Blancos might have to submit a record fee to secure the signature of a Newcastle United midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on October 18, 2022:

Toni Kroos set to leave Real Madrid next summer

Toni Kroos could retire at the end of the season.

Toni Kroos will leave Real Madrid at the end of this season, according to journalist Sergio Santos via Madrid Universal.

The German midfielder is in the final year of his current contract with the La Liga giants and is yet to agree to an extension. The 32-year-old previously spoke about an early retirement, and it looks like he will hang his boots at the end of the season.

Legend. Since 2010-11, no player has created more chances in the Champions League than Toni KroosLegend. Since 2010-11, no player has created more chances in the Champions League than Toni Kroos 👀Legend. https://t.co/cJIFIeqeOm

The German midfielder has appeared 12 times for Los Blancos this season and continues to be a pivotal part of Ancelotti's team.

Despite the presence of Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde, the Italian manager wants Kroos to stay. Real Madrid also want Kroos to sign a new deal, but the player wants to leave with his head held high.

Los Blancos have to break the bank for Bruno Guimaraes

Bruno Guimaraes has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid will have to break the bank to secure the signature of Bruno Guimaraes, according to Chronicle Live via The Real Champs.

The Brazilian has been on a roll since joining Newcastle United in January and has registered seven goals from 24 games for the club. He has played a starring role in helping the Magpies climb up to sixth in the Premier League standings this season.

The 24-year-old's form has earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu. The La Liga giants remain interested in adding more quality to their midfield and now have their eyes on Guimaraes. However, the player's value is expected to rise if he enjoys a stellar FIFA World Cup campaign next month.

As such, Los Blancos might have to pay in excess of the £103 million they spent on Eden Hazard in 2019 to sign Guimaraes.

Karim Benzema wins Ballon d'Or 2022

Karim Benzema was awarded the coveted award on Monday.

Karim Benzema said that he always dreamt of winning the Ballon d'Or. The Frenchman secured the prestigious award on Monday night after a brilliant 2021-22 season with Real Madrid. The 34-year-old scored 44 goals in 46 games across competitions.

Speaking after lifting the trophy, Benzema said that he has become more ambitious with age.

"Winning this trophy was always in the back of my mind, but what has changed since I turned 30 is ambition. Ambition really entered my head after that. Ambition means working harder and being a leader for my team, and I am lucky to play for Madrid, the best club in the world. When I was 21, or 22, I didn’t have the same ambition I have today," said Benzema.

The Frenchman also spoke about the difficult moments in his life, adding that he's proud of working hard through the tough times.

"I have been through difficult moments, where I wasn’t playing for the national team and so was alone at Valdebebas (Real’s training ground) because everyone else was away playing for their countries. I am very happy and very proud of the work I have put in," said Benzema.

Benzema went on to thank France President Emmanuel Macron and dedicated his award to the people.

"Thanks to the President. That’s nice. When I play football, I don’t go out thinking I need to please anybody. I just try to give emotion to people. I know today people are proud of me, and that is why I said it is their Ballon d’Or," said Benzema.

The Frenchman, who has scored five times this season, is the oldest Ballon d'Or winner in nearly seven decades.

