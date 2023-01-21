Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Josko Gvardiol wants Santiago Bernabeu move; Marco Asensio wants to stay, and more - January 20, 2023

Real Madrid secured a nail-biting 3-2 comeback win at Villarreal in the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey in El Madrigal. Carlo Ancelotti's men were trailing 2-0 at the break, but goals from Vinicius Junior, Eder Militao and Dani Ceballos helped the visitors come out on top.

Meanwhile, Josko Gvardiol wants to move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Marco Asensio has said that he wants to stay with Los Blancos. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on January 20, 2023:

Josko Gvardiol wants Real Madrid move

Josko Gvardiol has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Josko Gvardiol wants to join Real Madrid, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle.

The Croatian midfielder has gone from strength to strength with RB Leipzig recently. This season, the 20-year-old has appeared 19 times for the Bundesliga side across competitions, registering one goal. Gvardiol also caught the eye at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, helping his nation finish third.

The youngster is one of the most sought-after defenders in world football at the moment.

The 20-year-old is wanted by a host of clubs around Europe, including Los Blancos. Real Madrid are sweating on the future of Nacho Fernandez, who could leave the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season. Gvardiol has been earmarked as an option to strengthen Ancelotti’s backline.

The Croatian also has his heart set on a move to the capital of Spain. The 20-year-old has already asked his agent to facilitate a move to Los Blancos and is even willing to take a pay cut to make it happen.

Marco Asensio wants to stay at Santiago Bernabeu

Marco Asensio still has a lot of football left in him.

Marco Asensio has reiterated his desire to stay at Real Madrid beyond this season.

The Spaniard is in the final year of his contract with the La Liga giants but is yet to sign a new deal. The 26-year-old has been in and out of the first team under Ancelotti and has been linked with a move away from the club.

Asensio came off the bench on Thursday to help Los Blancos script a brilliant comeback win. After the game, as cited by Marca, the Spaniard said that he wants to stay at the Bernabeu for a whilr.

"Things are being discussed; we'll see where it goes. I'm focused on my own and on the next game. Hopefully everything will come to fruition. I want to renew and stay at Madrid for a long time, but it's not something that depends only on me. For me the most important thing is the sporting aspect and to be happy," said Asensio.

Asensio has appeared 21 times across competitions for Real Madrid this season, registering three goals and four assists.

Los Blancos working to sign Jude Bellingham, says Pedja Mijatovic

Jude Bellingham is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are working to sign Jude Bellingham, according to former striker Pedja Mijatovic.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is a target for the La Liga giants this year, but they're not the only clubs monitoring the player. Liverpool have also been linked with the Englishman, who has registered nine goals and three assists in 22 games across competitions for the Bundesliga side.

Speaking to Radio Marca, Mijatovic backed Ancelotti to deal with the club’s recent slump in form:

"Real Madrid, like all big teams, have its good and bad moments. Madrid are very much alive, and when you start to think they're dead, interesting things always happen. I'm sure Ancelotti will find solutions; he's an old man. A cycle is not over; at Madrid there is always a hunger for titles," said Mijatovic.

The Montenegrin said that he wants Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid:

"In January, we don't have to sign anyone; in the summer, we do have to do certain things, and I'm sure the club is preparing. We need a striker, a creative midfielder, full-backs. ... I know they are working on signing Bellingham. Of course, I'm still dreaming about Mbappe, sooner or later he should be a Real Madrid player," said Mijatovic.

Mijatovic also backed Luka Modric to continue his stellar run with Los Blancos.

"I think we can enjoy Modric a bit more. Hazard is unbelievable; nobody expected it. Talking about him now is practically talking about a former player," said Mijatovic.

The Croatian midfielder has registered five goals and two assists from 22 games across competitions for the La Liga giants this season.

