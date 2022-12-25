Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Jude Bellingham advised to join Los Blancos; Wolves want Nacho, and more - December 25, 2022

Real Madrid will look to defend their La Liga title when the season resumes next week. Carlo Ancelotti's wards are second in the league, two points behind Barcelona.

Meanwhile, former Newcastle United goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has advised Jude Bellingham to join Los Blancos. Elsewhere, Wolverhampton Wanderers want Nacho Fernandez.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on December 25, 2022:

Shaka Hislop advises Jude Bellingham to join Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham is expected to be on the move in the summer.

Shaka Hislop reckons Jude Bellingham should move to Real Madrid. The English midfielder is hot property in European football after a string of impressive outings for Borussia Dortmund.

The 19-year-old further enhanced his reputation after an impressive outing with the Three Lions at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Bellingham is likely to leave BvB next summer, and Los Blancos are among the clubs eager to secure his services. Speaking to ESPN, Hislop said that the La Liga giants would be a better option than Liverpool for the Englishman.

“I don’t think he can go wrong with either of those two clubs (Liverpool or Real Madrid). I think Jude Bellingham is an incredible talent and is a success wherever he goes. You look at Real Madrid. You look at who they are. How they are reshaping that midfield (with Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga) …," said Hislop.

He added:

"Jude Bellingham coming into that midfield to make that the midfield three for the foreseeable future for Real Madrid. I’m not sure you can get much better than that, other than compare to the three they are replacing. If I’m Bellingham, that’s where I’m leaning."

Bellingham has appeared 22 times for Dortmund this season, amassing nine goals and three assists.

Wolverhampton Wanderers want Nacho Fernandez

Nacho Fernandez (right) has admirers at the Molineux.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are planning to dive for Nacho Fernandez next year, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle.

The Spanish defender is in the final year of his contract with Real Madrid but has not signed an extension yet. The 32-year-old has spent almost his entire career as a back-up at the Santiago Bernabeu but has always delivered when called upon.

However, Nacho is now warming up to a new challenge, preferably at a club where he could secure regular first-team football.

His situation has alerted Wolves, who're looking for an experienced campaigner to lead at the back. The Spaniard looks ideal for the role and could be available on a Bosman move next summer. However, the Midlands club could face competition from Aston Villa, Sevilla and Real Betis for his signature.

Eden Hazard impresses in training

Eden Hazard has struggled for game time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Eden Hazard has impressed Los Blancos coaches in training, according to AS via The Real Champs.

The Belgian forward has endured a nightmare since arriving from Chelsea three years ago. The 31-year-old has looked a shadow of his former self with the La Liga giants and has dropped down the pecking order under Ancelotti.

Hazard's misfortunes continued at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where he failed to inspire Belgium beyond the group stage. The player's future with Los Blancos is also hanging in the balance right now.

However, his recent efforts in training have impressed one and all. The 31-year-old is now determined to regain Ancelotti's trust and force his way back into the team.

