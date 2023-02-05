Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Jude Bellingham backed to turn down Liverpool; Los Blancos unlikely to sign right-back, and more - February 5, 2023

Real Madrid suffered a 1-0 defeat against Mallorca at the Iberostar Stadium on Sunday (February 5) in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's men will now fall eight points behind league leaders Barcelona if the latter beat Sevilla later tonight.

Meanwhile, former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor reckons Jude Bellingham will turn down a move to Liverpool in favour of Manchester City or Real Madrid. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are not planning to sign a new right-back this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on February 5, 2023:

Jude Bellingham backed to turn down Liverpool

Jude Bellingham is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Gabriel Agbonhalor reckons Jude Bellingham will not consider a move to Liverpool when he leaves Borussia Dortmund.

The English midfielder is expected to depart the Signal Iduna Park at the end of the season, and there’s already a melee for his signature. Real Madrid have made the player their No. 1 target for the summer, while the Reds are also hot on his heels.

However, speaking to talkSPORT, as cited by HITC, Agbonlahor said that the 19-year-old is more likely to join Los Blancos or Manchester City than Liverpool.

“I think the problem is that you have been linked with Bellingham. Liverpool fans want Bellingham in, but he is not even going to look twice at coming to Liverpool. He is going to choose Manchester City, Real Madrid, all these other teams if you are not playing in the big competitions,” said Agbonlahor.

Bellingham has appeared 25 times across competitions for the Bundesliga side this season, amassing ten goals and five assists.

Real Madrid unlikely to sign a right back

Joao Cancelo was offered to Real Madrid last month.

Real Madrid are unlikely to sign a new right-back this summer, according to Marca. Ancelotti has Dani Carvajal at his disposal for the full-back position, while Lucas Vazquez has operated as his cover.

With both players on the wrong side of 30 and struggling for consistency, the La Liga giants have been tipped to target reinforcements for the position.

Los Blancos Live @TheBlancosLive Real Madrid did not listen to Cancelo because they do not see the need to sign a right-back. Fans are calling for a RB signing but the club has closed the door. There is confidence in Carvajal and Lucas Vázquez. #rmlive Real Madrid did not listen to Cancelo because they do not see the need to sign a right-back. Fans are calling for a RB signing but the club has closed the door. There is confidence in Carvajal and Lucas Vázquez. @marca 🚨 Real Madrid did not listen to Cancelo because they do not see the need to sign a right-back. Fans are calling for a RB signing but the club has closed the door. There is confidence in Carvajal and Lucas Vázquez. @marca #rmlive

Los Blancos were offered the chance to sign Joao Cancelo on loan last month. However, the club hierarchy opted to pass on the opportunity, and the Portuguese eventually joined Bayern Munich. Despite recent reports, Real Madrid are happy with the options in the squad for the position.

Los Blancos are ready to put their trust in Carvajal and Vazquez and will not target a new right-back this summer. Besides, the La Liga giants also have Nacho Fernandez as an option for the position should a need arise.

Los Blancos’ plans for summer outlined

Fran Garcia will move to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.

Real Madrid want a new midfielder, a new striker and a left-back this summer, according to Marca via Madrid Universal.

The La Liga giants have already identified Jude Bellingham as a priority target for this year. With Toni Kroos and Luka Modric already in the final months of their respective contract, the Englishman has been shortlisted as the candidate to take the club forward.

Lucas Navarrete @LucasNavarreteM



"RM proved they’re a very classy club. Out of respect for Rayo and in order not to put us in a tough spot they behaved like true class." Rayo Vallecano president confirms Real Madrid have signed Fran Garcia, with the defender joining the club next summer."RM proved they’re a very classy club. Out of respect for Rayo and in order not to put us in a tough spot they behaved like true class." managingmadrid.com/2023/2/1/23580… Rayo Vallecano president confirms Real Madrid have signed Fran Garcia, with the defender joining the club next summer."RM proved they’re a very classy club. Out of respect for Rayo and in order not to put us in a tough spot they behaved like true class." managingmadrid.com/2023/2/1/23580… https://t.co/GcVX9kKnvt

Besides the 19-year-old, Los Blancos also want a new attacker, as Mariano Diaz is not expected to stay beyond the summer. Eden Hazard’s future also hangs in the balance, and the club want to address the situation by signing a new forward. Real Madrid want to strengthen the left-back position too, as there’s a lack of cover for the spot in the squad.

Ferland Mendy is also linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of the summer. Los Blancos have already struck a deal with Rayo Vallecano to sign former academy graduate Fran Garcia this summer. The Spaniard has been on exceptional form this season, so the reigning La Liga champions have activated a buy-back clause in his contract.

