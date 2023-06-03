Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Jude Bellingham to cost €120 million; Los Blancos announce Eden Hazard exit, and more - June 3, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing for their final game of the season against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday (June 4) at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti will be desperate to pick up a win to confirm his team’s second-placed finish.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is unlikely to cost more than €120 million this summer. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have announced the departure of midfielder Eden Hazard.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on June 3, 2023:

Jude Bellingham to cost €120 million

Jude Bellingham is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Borussia Dortmund cannot ask for more than €120 million for Jude Bellingham this summer, according to journalist Christian Falk.

The English midfielder is a priority target for Real Madrid ahead of the summer, and the club are eager to win the race for his services. BvB were previously expected to demand close to €150 million for their star.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Falk said that Bellingham’s contract situation and injury woes will affect his valuation.

“Jude Bellingham is on the verge of a move to Real Madrid. The clubs still have to agree. BVB will get a smaller transfer fee than expected! Instead of surpassing Ousmane Dembele’s record sum (€140m to Barca), Borussia should 'only' receive a fixed fee of €100m plus around €20m in possible bonuses,” said Falk.

He continued:

“The hoped-for €150m will not be there because Bellingham only has two years of his contract remaining. Discussions between all parties are respectful.

"Real and Dortmund have very good relations. In addition: Bellingham, who had to pass the past games with knee problems, should possibly be operated on in the near future. The diagnosis ‘chronic bursitis’ is in the room.”

The La Liga giants will hope that Bellingham’s arrival can kickstart a new revolution at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid announce Eden Hazard exit

Eden Hazard will leave the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the month.

Real Madrid have confirmed that Eden Hazard will leave the club at the end of this month.

The Belgian attacker's contract with Los Blancos runs out in just over a year. The player is a peripheral figure at the Santiago Bernabeu and is not part of plans for the future.

The La Liga giants released an official announcement on Saturday that said that an agreement has been reached to terminate the player’s contract this year.

“Real Madrid and Eden Hazard have reached an agreement whereby the player will leave the club as of June 30, 2023. Eden Hazard has been part of our club for four seasons, during which time he has won eight titles: one European Cup, one Club World Cup, one UEFA Super Cup, two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups,” said the club.

They added:

"Real Madrid would like to express our affection to Eden Hazard, and we wish him and his family the best of luck for the next stage of his career."

Hazard has endured a disappointing time since arriving at the club from Chelsea in 2019.

Casemiro backs Vinicius Junior to leave Santiago Bernabeu

Vinicius Junior continues to be linked with an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Casemiro has said that he won’t be surprised if Vinicius Junior leaves Real Madrid following the racial abuses he has faced this season.

The 22-year-old has been in the eye of the storm all season, but things went out of hand in a recent game against Valencia. It caused a huge uproar, with multiple reports claiming that the Brazilian forward is considering leaving Los Blancos.

Speaking to TNTSports Brasil, Casemiro urged the La Liga authorities to take action to solve the issue.

“It bothers us that there are still people like that. It's not the first time Vinicius has complained; he complains a lot. I think La Liga has to take action, because they can't lose a player like that.

"I'm glad he's at Real Madrid. But I wouldn't be surprised if he wanted to leave, if he wanted to dedicate himself to other things,” said Casemiro.

Vinicius is among the most exciting players in world football at the moment and deserves more respect.

