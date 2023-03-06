Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Jude Bellingham fascinated by Los Blancos; Luka Jovic speaks of Santiago Bernabeu woes, and more - March 6, 2023

Real Madrid were held to a goalless draw at Real Betis on Sunday (March 5) in La Liga. As a result, Carlo Ancelotti's team are now nine points behind leaders Barcelona after 24 games.

Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham is fascinated by Los Blancos. Elsewhere, Luka Jovic has spoken about his struggles at the Santiago Bernabeu. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on March 6, 2023.

Jude Bellingham fascinated by Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Jude Bellingham is fascinated by Real Madrid, according to journalist Matteo Moretto via Madrid Universal. The English midfielder is likely to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer, and there's expected to be a melee for his signature. Los Blancos are among the clubs eyeing the player, with Liverpool also in the race.

Bellingham’s family reportedly wants the player to return to England and join a Premier League side. There’s no short of interest for the player in his home nation. Apart from the Reds, Manchester City are also interested in the 19-year-old, but the player is attracted to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Pep Guardiola and Erling Haaland are pushing for Manchester City to sign Jude Bellingham this summer.



However, the race for the €150M-rated midfielder is open. Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid are also in the mix.



(Source: Pep Guardiola and Erling Haaland are pushing for Manchester City to sign Jude Bellingham this summer.However, the race for the €150M-rated midfielder is open. Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid are also in the mix.(Source: @MatteMoretto 🚨 Pep Guardiola and Erling Haaland are pushing for Manchester City to sign Jude Bellingham this summer.However, the race for the €150M-rated midfielder is open. Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid are also in the mix.(Source: @MatteMoretto) https://t.co/zKkuIEZIaX

Los Blancos are aware of this fact and are hoping to use the situation to their advantage.

Bellingham is convinced he can be successful with Real Madrid, especially as Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are both in the final phase of their career. There’s a midfield void emerging at the club that the Englishman could help address.

The 19-year-old has amassed ten goals and six assists in 31 games across competitions for Dortmund. He's yet to make a decision regarding his future.

Luka Jovic talks of Santiago Bernabeu woes

Luka Jovic left the Santiago Bernabeu last summer.

Luka Jovic has opened up on his nightmare stay at Real Madrid. The Serb joined Los Blancos from Eintracht Frankfurt with a lot of hype in 2019 but struggled to find his feet at the Santiago Bernabeu. He eventually left the La Liga giants last summer to permanently move to Fiorentina.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #RealMadrid



"I was only 21, it was difficult to adapt. Injuries, Covid and unfair pressure... it was an unhappy experience", he told Repubblica. Luka Jovic: "My experience at Real Madrid went wrong from the beginning, I left Eintracht too early. All the spotlights were on me""I was only 21, it was difficult to adapt. Injuries, Covid and unfair pressure... it was an unhappy experience", he told Repubblica. Luka Jovic: "My experience at Real Madrid went wrong from the beginning, I left Eintracht too early. All the spotlights were on me" 🇷🇸 #RealMadrid"I was only 21, it was difficult to adapt. Injuries, Covid and unfair pressure... it was an unhappy experience", he told Repubblica. https://t.co/XcIMPwjhIx

Speaking recently to La Repubblica, as cited by Football Italia, Jovic said his move to Real Madrid was doomed from the start.

"From the beginning, it all went wrong. I left Eintracht Frankfurt too early, after only one season at the top. All the spotlight was on me, but it was difficult for a 21-year-old to fit in at the biggest club in the world. Between injuries, COVID and unfair pressure, it was an unhappy experience," said Jovic.

The 25-year-old has been on a decent run this season, managing 11 goals and two assists in 34 games across competitions for Fiorentina.

Carlo Ancelotti upset about lack of goals

Carlo Ancelotti is perplexed by Real Madrid's recent poor form in front of goal. Los Blancos have registered just one goal in three games and failed to score on Sunday against Real Betis.

Speaking after the draw, as relayed by ESPN, Ancelotti said it's unusual for Real Madrid to score just once in three games.

"It isn't impossible, so it's possible. It's very difficult, but we'll fight until the end, and then we'll see. It's quite unusual for Madrid to score just one goal, from a set piece, in three games. We scored five (goals) at Anfield, so it's strange," said Ancelotti.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Carlo Ancelotti knows he will be sacked if Real Madrid don't win a trophy this season.



(Source: Carlo Ancelotti knows he will be sacked if Real Madrid don't win a trophy this season.(Source: @MarioCortegana 🚨 Carlo Ancelotti knows he will be sacked if Real Madrid don't win a trophy this season. (Source: @MarioCortegana) https://t.co/apiaygY7AN

Ancelotti added that his team have not been efficient enough recently.

"I'm more upset than angry. It's strange that this team with its quality can't score goals in three games, that's the reality, it affects me, the players are affected too, we can score goals, we always have. That's the problem, being more efficient," said Ancelotti.

He added:

"We lacked efficiency; that's the reality. It's obvious what we're lacking. We have the quality, but we have to do better. Sometimes we didn't choose the best solution, dribbling when you shouldn't, trying a one-two, passing instead of shooting. It isn't an individual problem; it's a collective problem."

Los Blancos next face Espanyol on Saturday (March 11) in La Liga.

Poll : 0 votes