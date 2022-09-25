Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Juventus monitoring Marco Asensio; Eden Hazard not looking to leave Los Blancos, and more - September 25, 2022

Real Madrid have enjoyed a stunning start to their new campaign. Carlo Ancelotti's men have won all nine games across competitions, including six in the league.

Meanwhile, Juventus are planning to move for Marco Asensio next year. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Eden Hazard is not looking to leave Los Blancos right now.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on September 25, 2022:

Juventus monitoring Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio has admirers in Turin.

Juventus are keeping a close eye on Marco Asensio, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via Marca.

The Spaniard is in the final year of his contract with Real Madrid but is yet to sign a new deal. The 26-year-old has struggled for game time under Ancelotti and could be open to a move in search of regular football.

Real Madrid Info ³⁵ @RMadridInfo Juventus is waiting for Griezmann, Marco Asensio and Pulisic in the next summer.

[La Gazzetta dello Sport]



[La Gazzetta dello Sport] Juventus is waiting for Griezmann, Marco Asensio and Pulisic in the next summer. [La Gazzetta dello Sport]

The Bianconeri are ready to offer Asensio a lifeline. The Serie A giants have struggled for form this season and are looking to add more quality to their roster next year.

Asensio, 26, is among the players shortlisted by the club, although the Spaniard would prefer to stay in Madrid. If he's not offered an extension, he could embark on a new adventure in Turin as a free agent.

Eden Hazard not looking to leave Real Madrid, says Fabrizio Romano

Eden Hazard has blown hot and cold since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Fabrizio Romano reckons Eden Hazard is not looking to leave the Santiago Bernabeu at the moment.

The Belgian spoke about a desire to play regularly for Real Madrid while on international duty. Hazard has dropped down the pecking order at the club due to injuries and lack of form.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #RealMadrid



“There’ve been difficult times when I want to play and… I don’t play”, quotes via Eden Hazard on his moment at Real Madrid: “It’s a delicate situation as I want to play more. I feel good at Real Madrid, yes — but I know what I can do when I play”.“There’ve been difficult times when I want to play and… I don’t play”, quotes via @marca Eden Hazard on his moment at Real Madrid: “It’s a delicate situation as I want to play more. I feel good at Real Madrid, yes — but I know what I can do when I play”. ⚪️ #RealMadrid“There’ve been difficult times when I want to play and… I don’t play”, quotes via @marca. https://t.co/uyM6zgbz45

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Los Blancos expect the Belgian to return to his best this season.

“Eden Hazard has spoken about wanting to play more, but does it mean he’s looking for a move? Not necessarily. Real Madrid were very clear during the summer: they expect a lot from Hazard this season, and this is still the case. I think Hazard wanted to send a message, as he wants to play more, but there’s nothing imminent with any other club as of now; we’ll see in 2023,” wrote Romano.

Hazard has appeared four times this season for the La Liga giants, scoring once.

Kaka opens up on his time with Los Blancos

Kaka failed to stamp his authority at the Santiago Bernabeu during his stay.

Brazil legend Kaka has said that his best memory of Los Blancos is leaving the club. The player moved to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2009 as one of the best players in the planet. However, his time with Los Blancos was marred by injuries, and Kaka failed to live up to expectations.

Speaking to Marca, as cited by Madrid Universal, the Brazilian said that a confession from club president Florentino Perez remains a great satisfaction to him.

“The best memory at Real Madrid is the day I left because Florentino told me I was a great professional who had done everything possible to achieve great results at Madrid, but the injuries and the few minutes the coach gave me did not allow it. That was a great satisfaction. This is why you will never hear me speak bad of Real Madrid or Jose Mourinho,” said Kaka.

The AC Milan legend appeared 120 times for the La Liga giants, scoring 29 goals.

