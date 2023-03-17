Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Karim Benzema extends stay; Premier League duo urged to sign Luka Modric, and more - March 16, 2023

Real Madrid secured a 1-0 win over Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (March 15). Karim Benzema scored the only goal of the game to help his team progress to the quarterfinals with a 6-2 aggregate win.

Meanwhile, Benzema has reportedly signed an extension with Los Blancos. Elsewhere, a former manager has urged Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur to sign Luka Modric this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on March 16, 2023:

Karim Benzema extends Real Madrid stay

Karim Benzema has agreed to continue his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Karim Benzema has signed a new deal with Real Madrid, according to L'Equipe via AS.

The French forward is in the final year of his contract with Los Blancos but has now agreed to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu for another season. The 35-year-old continues to be decisive for the La Liga giants, bagging 19 goals and five assists in 28 appearances across competitions this season.

Real Madrid have offered him a new one-year deal in line with their current transfer policy. Benzema has accepted the terms and will continue to don the white jersey for at least one more season. An official announcement is expected shortly.

Premier League duo urged to sign Luka Modric

Luka Modric's future at the Santiago Bernabeu is up in the air.

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp reckons Luka Modric can play at the highest level for two more years. The Croatian is in the final few months of his Real Madrid contract, but Los Blancos are yet to hand him a new deal.

The 37-year-old worked with Redknapp during his time with Spurs. The English manager believes his former club, as well as Liverpool, should target Modric. Speaking to talkSPORT, as cited by HITC, Redknapp was full of praise for the Croatian.

"What a player. You come in during the mornings, and you have a piggy. After four years, I said ‘I don’t think I have ever seen you go in the middle, Luka’. You know when you give the ball away, you have to go in the middle," said Redknapp.

He added:

"He never gave it away. What a great lad. I tell you what. Is he out of contract at the end of the year? I think they are discussing whether they are going to give him another deal."

Redknapp continued:

“I tell you what. You would take him, even if you were someone like Liverpool. Take him back to Tottenham. He would come in, and he is so great around the place. He plays every minute of every game. And he is still a fantastic player. You would get two years out of him.”

Modric spent four seasons with Tottenham Hotspur, registering 17 goals in 160 appearances before joining Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti happy with win

Carlo Ancelotti has praised his team's performance following their win over Liverpool in midweek in the Champions League. Real Madrid marked a largely comfortable night, securing a 1-0 win to book their berth in the last eight.

Speaking after the game, Ancelotti also said that he has no preference for his quarterfinal opponents.

"It was a good game. It was a complete performance. It could have been a potential banana skin, but we started the game well, with a clear idea of how we wanted to play. We were very professional, and we finished the game off well," said Ancelotti.

He continued:

"I have no preferences. The important thing for us is to win. I’m happy that there are three Italian teams in the last eight, it’s a very positive sign for the country. It’s good."

Ancelotti also spoke about the comparisons between the current Los Blancos side and his legendary AC Milan team.

"They are different teams. Each team has its characteristics, its history. ... We are a modern team, because you need to show quality, commitment, energy and experience in modern-day football," said Ancelotti.

He added:

"Today, Modric and Kroos did really well in the sense that the team could have been a little afraid to take the ball because of the pressure Liverpool were going to put on us, but they did it very well. The way we played out from the back really helped us to control things."

The La Liga giants have won six and lost just one of their eight games in Europe this season, scoring 21 goals and conceding eight.

