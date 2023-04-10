Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Karim Benzema rejects Saudi Arabia offer; PSG eyeing defender, and more - April 10, 2023

Real Madrid will be eager to return to winning ways when they face Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday (April 12). Los Blancos are coming off a surprise 3-2 home defeat in La Liga against Villarreal on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Karim Benzema has turned down the opportunity to move to Saudi Arabia. Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are interested in Rafa Marin. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on April 10, 2023:

Karim Benzema rejects Saudi Arabia offer

Karim Benzema is in his 14the season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Karim Benzema has turned down an offer from Saudi Arabia in a bid to stay at Real Madrid, according to Marca. The Frenchman is in the final year of his contract with Los Blancos but is yet to sign a new deal. However, he's not short of options and had a lucrative offer to move to the Middle East.

It's believed that Benzema seriously considered the offer, which also included the option to build his academy in Saudi Arabia. However, the 35-year-old has decided to continue at the Santiago Bernabeu for at least one more season. His return to form in recent games will also be a good sign for the La Liga giants, who have the Frenchman firmly in their plans for next season.

Benzema, 35, has 25 goals and six assists in 32 games across competitions this season. The league might be out of reach, but Madrid still have their eyes on the Copa del Rey and Champions League. Real Madrid are planning to move for Erling Haaland in 2024, so Benzema's decision to stay will suit them well.

PSG eyeing Rafa Marin

PSG are interested in Rafa Marin, according to RMC Sport via The Real Champs. The 20-year-old defender is tipped to have a great future ahead, and his performances for Real Madrid Castilla have earned him rave reviews. However, the Spaniard is yet to break into the senior team and could consider a move away this summer to secure regular football.

The Parisians have been monitoring Marin closely and are planning to prise him away from the La Liga giants. The 20-year-old's contract with Madrid runs till 2024, so Los Blancos could be willing to cash in on him. However, Real Madrid are at daggers with PSG due to the Kylian Mbappe saga, so a move could be complicated.

Carlo Ancelotti updates future of three Real Madrid players

Toni Kroos remains key to Carlo Ancelotti's plans.

Carlo Ancelotti has said that Real Madrid are in talks to extend the stay of Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

The three stalwarts of Ancelotti's team are in the final months of their respective contracts with Los Blancos. All of them have been in good form this season, so the La Liga giants are ready to reward them with new deals.

Speaking to the press, Ancelotti spoke highly of the trio.

"There is progress; they are talking. I see Benzema, Kroos and Modric as always. Throughout the season, it is normal to have differences in level. You have to evaluate them on what they do, not their age. They may not have the physique of the younger players, but nobody in the world has their way of handling matches," said Ancelotti.

He added:

"You can't buy that in the transfer market. I think that the three of them will continue at Real Madrid, but the day they are not there, we will have to look for another spine. We have youngsters who will also mark an era in Madrid, but they will do it in a different way than Kroos and Modric."

All three players have registered more than 30 appearances across competitions this season.

