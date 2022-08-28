Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Karim Benzema says he had to step up after Cristiano Ronaldo departure; Liverpool interested in Toni Kroos, and more - August 28, 2022

Real Madrid are preparing to travel to the Cornella-El Prat on Sunday to face Espanyol in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's men will look to pick up all three points to continue their perfect start to the season.

Meanwhile, Karim Benzema has said that he had to step up when Cristiano Ronaldo left the Santiago Bernabeu four years ago. Elsewhere, Liverpool are interested in Toni Kroos.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on August 28, 2022:

Karim Benzema says he had to step up after Cristiano Ronaldo departure

Karim Benzema has been on fire recently.

Karim Benzema has said that he had to take added responsibility after Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid in 2018 to join Juventus. The Frenchman won the UEFA Player of the Year award following a blistering 2021-22 season with Los Blancos, where he scored 44 goals in 46 games across competitions.

Speaking to A Bola after winning the award, as relayed by AS, Benzema couldn’t hold back his excitement.

“It is a trophy that makes me very excited. Why did it take me so long to win individual awards? I don’t know, but I’m a better player now. I play better football. This was the best season of my career. Every time I step onto the pitch, I’m not thinking about individual achievements,” said Benzema.

The Frenchma added that Ronaldo’s departure forced him to stand up and be counted.

“When Cristiano was at Real Madrid I had a different role. He helped me a lot, and I played more of a supporting role, because when you have a teammate who scores 50 goals a season, you have to adapt. When he left, I had to step up, and I knew that from that day one, it was down to me to win games now,” said Benzema.

He added:

“The biggest change has been in terms of numbers, but in reality the way of playing has been the same since I was a child. I never changed the way I play football and when I stop having fun, I’ll retire.”

Benzema has registered two goals from three games this campaign.

Liverpool interested in Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos has admirers at Anfield.

Liverpool are interested in Toni Kroos, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle. The Premier League giants are looking to bolster their midfield this summer after a shaky start to their new campaign. Manager Jurgen Klopp has his eyes on Kroos and is ready to sanction a late move for the German midfielder.

Kroos has been one of the pillars of Real Madrid’s recent success and continues to play a vital role under Ancelotti. However, the 32-year-old’s contract runs out next summer, but he's yet to sign an extension.

Liverpool are eager to add him to their midfield before the end of the summer. However, Los Blancos have no intention of letting Kroos go this summer, especially after allowing Casemiro to join Manchester United.

Liverpool have advantage over Real Madrid in race to sign Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham could ignite a bidding war next summer.

Liverpool have a major advantage over Real Madrid in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

According to journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft, Jurgen Klopp's presence at Anfield could tilt the tide in the Premier League side’s favour. Bellingham is one of the brightest young talents in European football, and there’s already a beeline for his signature. The player is likely to be on the move next summer.

Bellingham is a priority for Los Blancos in 2023, and the La Liga giants are the frontrunners in the race for his signature, along with Liverpool.

However, Klopp’s relationship with Dortmund could help the Reds steal a march on their rivals. There’s also a mention of a possible verbal pre-agreement, although the Bundesliga giants are expected to fight to keep Bellingham at the club.

