Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Karim Benzema set to extend stay till 2024; Mariano Diaz wants Los Blancos to terminate contract, and more - August 25, 2022

Real Madrid face Espanyol at the Cornella-El Prat Stadium on Sunday in La Liga.

Meanwhile, Karim Benzema is set to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu till 2024. Elsewhere, Mariano Diaz wants Los Blancos to terminate his contract this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on August 25, 2022:

Karim Benzema set to extend stay at Real Madrid till 2024

Karim Benzema has been in red-hot form recently.

Karim Benzema is all set to extend his stay at Real Madrid till 2024, according to Marca via Madrid Universal.

The French striker enjoyed a blistering 2021-22 campaign, registering 44 goals in 46 games across competitions. His exploits helped Los Blancos win the La Liga, Supercopa de Espana and UEFA Champions League.

Benzema is the runaway favourite to win this year's Ballon d'Or award and has carried his superb form into the new campaign. The 34-year-old has scored twice in three games, helping Madrid win the UEFA Super Cup and make a perfect start to their La Liga campaign. However, his contract is set to expire next summer.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet 🎙️ Thierry Henry: "In a world full of Ronaldo and Messi fans, I was a Karim Benzema fan for 15 years of my life. They laughed at me when I told them he will challenge for the Ballon d’Or with Real Madrid one day. Every hero has his day. Never stop working. Be like Karim." 🎙️ Thierry Henry: "In a world full of Ronaldo and Messi fans, I was a Karim Benzema fan for 15 years of my life. They laughed at me when I told them he will challenge for the Ballon d’Or with Real Madrid one day. Every hero has his day. Never stop working. Be like Karim." 🇫🇷 https://t.co/hKPnkGn3Q7

Real Madrid have initiated the process to prolong Benzema's stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The La Liga giants have handed him the armband after the departure of Marcelo this summer to signify his importance to the team. Los Blancos will now tie him down to a new deal that would keep him at the club till the end of next season.

Despite the fact that the Frenchman will turn 35 later this year, he's firmly in Ancelotti's plans. Benzema will have to be in his element if the La Liga giants want to continue their domestic and continental dominance this season.

Mariano Diaz wants Los Blancos to terminate his contract

Mariano Diaz wants to leave the Santiago Bernabeu on a Bosman move.

Mariano Diaz wants Real Madrid to terminate his contract and allow him to leave for free this summer, according to AS via Madrid Universal. The player is not part of Ancelotti's plans, and the La Liga giants are desperate to offload him this summer. Diaz was previously reluctant to leave the club this year.

He's now ready to call time on his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, the player will only leave if Los Blancos allow him to depart on a Bosman move after tearing up his contract. The Spanish giants are reluctant to grant his wish and want to cash in on him this summer.

There has been interest in his signature in recent days. Madrid are hopeful of receiving an offer for Diaz before the end of the transfer window, after investing €30 million to secure his services four years ago.

Erling Haaland responds to Florentino Perez comments

Erling Haaland has enjoyed a strong start to the new season.

Responding to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez's recent comments, Erling Haaland has said that he doesn't dwell on outside talks in football. Earlier in June, Perez had said that Los Blancos didn't target the Norwegian, as they didn't want him to warm the bench behind Karim Benzema.

Gabriel @Doozy_45 Haaland's response to Florentino Perez's comments about him only being a bench warmer at Real Madrid



🗣️ "It happens in football. I don’t think too much about outside talk. I can’t. It means I’m not focusing and I’m not at my best"



(@FourFourTwo)



#MCFC #Haaland Haaland's response to Florentino Perez's comments about him only being a bench warmer at Real Madrid🗣️ "It happens in football. I don’t think too much about outside talk. I can’t. It means I’m not focusing and I’m not at my best" 🚨 Haaland's response to Florentino Perez's comments about him only being a bench warmer at Real Madrid 🗣️ "It happens in football. I don’t think too much about outside talk. I can’t. It means I’m not focusing and I’m not at my best"(@FourFourTwo)#MCFC #Haaland 🇳🇴

Speaking to Four Four Two, as relayed by The Express, Haaland said that he wants to focus on being at his best.

"It happens in football. I like to have a laugh myself, but I don't think too much about outside talk. I can't. It means I'm not focusing, and I'm not at my best. It's good to have some fun, though," said Haaland.

Haaland has registered three goals in four games across competitions this season after arriving at Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund.

