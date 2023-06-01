Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Karim Benzema set to leave; Luka Modric turns down Saudi Arabia offer, and more - June 1, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to secure second place in La Liga with a win in their final game of the season against Athletic Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (June 4).

Meanwhile, striker Karim Benzema has reportedly decided to end his lengthy association with Los Blancos. Elsewhere, midfielder Luka Modric has turned down a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia to stay with the La Liga giants.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on June 1, 2023:

Karim Benzema set to leave Real Madrid

Karim Benzema will leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer?

Karim Benzema has decided to leave Real Madrid this summer, according to French journalist Julien Laurens.

The French striker is in the final year of his contract with Los Blancos and was largely expected to sign a new deal. Recent reports have suggest that the 35-year-old has agreed to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu for another season. However, it now appears that he has had a change of heart.

Julien Laurens @LaurensJulien Karim Benzema has decided to leave Real Madrid after 14 years and 25 trophies including 5 Champions Leagues. His legacy is immense. An incredible person and an incredible player. One of the greatest ever. @ESPNFC Karim Benzema has decided to leave Real Madrid after 14 years and 25 trophies including 5 Champions Leagues. His legacy is immense. An incredible person and an incredible player. One of the greatest ever. @ESPNFC

Benzema has been an outstanding servant to the La Liga giants in the last decade. The 35-year-old was in glorious form last season, scoring 44 times across competitions and winning the Ballon d’Or. While he failed to reach similar heights this season, the Frenchman still registered 30 goals and six assists in 42 appearances across competitions.

Real Madrid are laying down succession plans for Benzema but wanted him to continue for at least one more season. The La Liga giants reportedly want Erling Haaland as the Frenchman’s successor and are plotting to move for him in 2024.

However, Benzema’s reported decision will now put their plans in jeopardy. The 35-year-old reportedly received a blockbuster offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad that turned his head.

After careful consideration, Benzema has now decided that a move to the Middle East is the best option for his career. Given his immense contribution to the club’s recent success, Los Blancos are unlikely to stand in his way. As such, the weekend’s game against Bilbao is set to be his final game for the club.

Luka Modric turns down Saudi Arabia offer

Luka Modric wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Luka Modric has turned down a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia, as he wants to stay at Real Madrid, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 37-year-old’s contract with the La Liga giants runs out at the end of the month, but the club want him to stay. Modric has been indispensable for Los Blancos since arriving in 2012 from Tottenham Hotspur.

Now in the twilight of his career, the Croatian has been a regular under Carlo Ancelotti this season. However, the impending arrival of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund has raised doubts over his future.

Modric received a massive offer to ply his trade in the Middle East amid uncertainties surrounding his next move. However, the veteran midfielder has turned that down, as he wants to continue at the Santiago Bernabeu for at least one more season.

Carlo Ancelotti wants Richarlison as Karim Benzema replacement

Richarlison has admirers at Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti wants Richarlison to fill the shoes of Karim Benzema at Real Madrid, according to journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon.

Ancelotti got a first-hand account of the Brazilian’s qualities during their time together at Everton. Richarlison joined Tottenham Hotspur last summer but has endured a forgettable season, scoring three goals in 35 games across competitions.

Despite his struggles at Spurs, the player’s stock remains high, with Ancelotti pushing to secure his signature this summer. The La Liga giants need to sign a new No. 9 to replace Benzema, with the Frenchman set to leave this summer. Ancelotti wants Richarlison to lead the line at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.

Speaking recently, De Mon said that the Italian has his eyes on Tottenham striker Harry Kane, too:

“Ancelotti’s preferences in case Benzema leaves, well, I’m told they are Richarlison and Harry Kane. This is information, not my opinion, at least as far as Richarlison is concerned. He averaged, I think, 12-13 goals in the Premier League in the seasons he was at Everton,” said De Mon.

He continued:

“Not all of them were with Ancelotti on the bench logically, and he is a player that he knows well, and I imagine he knows what he can give, and, therefore, he feels comfortable.”

Kane is heavily linked with an exit from Tottenham ahead of the summer.

