Real Madrid are atop the La Liga standings after nine games, three points ahead of second-placed Barcelona. Carlo Ancelotti's side next face Elche tonight (October 19) at the Manuel Martinez Valero.

Meanwhile, 2022 Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema has expressed a desire to retire at the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, former Arsenal defender William Gallas reckons Gabriel Martinelli is not yet good enough for Los Blancos.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on October 19, 2022:

Karim Benzema wants to retire at Santiago Bernabeu

Karim Benzema (left) won the Ballon d'Or this week.

Karim Benzema has said that he wants to retire at Real Madrid. The 34-year-old has aged like fine wine at the Santiago Bernabeu but is in the final year of his contract. However, the La Liga giants are expected to tie him down to a new deal.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Benzema Karim Benzema announces: "I will retire in Real Madrid. There's no other option for me", he said to Onda Cero right after the Ballon d'Or ceremony. Karim Benzema announces: "I will retire in Real Madrid. There's no other option for me", he said to Onda Cero right after the Ballon d'Or ceremony. 🚨⚪️ #Benzema https://t.co/PzV6ub4z2d

Speaking after winning the Ballon d'Or on Monday, Benzema replied in the affirmative when asked if he would like to retire at Los Blancos.

"Yes, there are no other options. For me it was a dream to sign with Real Madrid. I had three dreams, to buy a house for my mother, to play for Real Madrid and to have a Ballon d'Or," said Benzema.

Benzema has five goals from ten games across competitions this season. Bought for €36 million from Lyon in the summer of 2009, the Frenchman (328) is Madrid's second-most prolific scorer, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo (450).

Gabriel Martinelli not good enough for Real Madrid yet, says William Gallas

Gabriel Martinelli has been impressive this season at the Emirates.

William Galas has said that Gabriel Martinelli is not good enough for Lost Blancos just yet. The Brazilian forward has been on fire for Arsenal this season. His recent emergence has reportedly turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking to Genting Casino, as cited by Metro, Gallas said that his former club should tie Martinelli down to a new deal soon.

"I think Arsenal have to get that deal with Martinelli signed as quickly as possible. I’m sure he’s hearing so many things about him, like Real Madrid being interested. Sometimes the player can be confused. At the moment, I think, he’s playing well, and Arsenal have to close that deal as soon as possible, so he feels better in his mind," said Gallas.

Gallas added that it's too soon to race about Martinelli and said that he should be allowed to have a good season to get better.

"I don’t think he’s good enough for Real Madrid yet. In football after two or three games, everyone is raving about that player, “he’s magnificent” or “he’s a top-class player” but no, calm down, let him have a great season to get to another level," said Gallas.

He added:

"He’s still young; he’s only 21. But if he goes step-by-step, he can go to a club like Real Madrid, but right now he’s not ready."

Martinelli has four goals from 11 appearances for the Gunners this season across competitions.

Los Blancos interested in Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu

Los Blancos are interested in Adrien Rabiot, according to Calciomercato Web via The Real Champs. The Frenchman was heavily linked with a move away from Turin this summer, and his future at Juventus remains up in the air. Madrid are monitoring his situation with interest.

The La Liga giants are well stocked in the middle of the park. However, with both Toni Kroos and Luka Modric well into their 30s, the club remain open to reinforcements. Rabiot's contract with the Bianconeri expires next summer, but he's unlikely to pen a new deal. With Ancelotti being a long-term admirer of the Frenchman, a move for Rabiot could be on the cards next year.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes