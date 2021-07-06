Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe advised to leave PSG to win the Ballon d'Or, Los Blancos submit bid for Bundesliga superstar, and more - 6th July 2021

Carlo Ancelotti has already begun work at Real Madrid with his team assembling for the first day of pre-season training on Monday.

The Italian is missing several of his top stars but is expected to gather first-hand knowledge of the depth of his squad in the next few days. Los Blancos are preparing to lay siege to La Liga and Europe next season under the tutelage of their new manager.

Real Madrid is planning to reinforce their attack this summer. Los Blancos will also consider offloading some of their fringe players before the start of the new campaign.

On that note, let’s look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from July 6, 2021.

Kylian Mbappe advised to leave PSG to win the Ballon d’Or

Former Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain striker Nicolas Anelka believes Kylian Mbappe must leave PSG to be considered one of the legends of the game.

The French superstar has been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, and Los Blancos are eager to secure his services. However, the Ligue 1 giants are not ready to let him leave, despite Mbappe’s current deal expiring in a year.

In an open letter to the Frenchman, Anelka urged Mbappe to move to a big club like Real Madrid to be as successful as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

“You have at least two choices – stay in Paris or move to Real Madrid. Both of them can win the Champions League these days. If you want the biggest accolades, you will have to move from PSG at some point,” Anelka wrote.

"If you want to win the Ballon d'Or, which is what you should be looking at to echo Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, you will have to compete with the best.”

Nicolas Anelka's message to Kylian Mbappe 😳 pic.twitter.com/xLH3eqjC46 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 5, 2021

Real Madrid submit bid for Bundesliga superstar

Real Madrid has submitted a bid for Kingsley Coman, according to Defensa Central. The Frenchman is considering a move away from the Allianz Arena after negotiations for a new deal with Bayern Munich hit a standstill.

Coman’s current deal expires in 2023, and the Bavarians are eager to extend his stay. However, the player wants around €13 million in wages per year, and with the Bundesliga giants reluctant to agree, Los Blancos are among a host of clubs ready to take advantage.

Real Madrid is desperate to improve an underwhelming frontline, and since the Kylian Mbappe deal is proving difficult, Los Blancos have kept the Frenchman as their plan B.

Everton eyeing move for Real Madrid star

Everton is eyeing a move for Isco, according to Fichajes. New Toffees manager Rafael Benitez is pushing for a move, with the futures of both James Rodriguez and Gylfi Sigurdsson hanging in the balance.

Benitez wants a new No. 10 in his team and believes the Real Madrid man could suit his tactics at Goodison Park.

Rafa Benitez wants Isco at Everton after Philippe Coutinho snub, claims reporthttps://t.co/cg1m85yoRF pic.twitter.com/p0tWu6zCty — Everton FC News (@LivEchoEFC) July 5, 2021

Los Blancos have put Isco up for sale, and Carlo Ancelotti won’t mind letting him leave this summer. The Spaniard has managed just 23 starts for Real Madrid in the last two seasons.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar