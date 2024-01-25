Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe agrees Los Blancos move; Richarlison backed to join club, and more - January 25, 2024

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations ahead of their visit to the Gran Canaria to face Las Palmas in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's team are second in the standings after 20 games, a point behind leaders Girona (52) and with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, PSG striker Kylian Mbappe has decided to join Los Blancos. Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur attacker Richarlison has been backed to move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on January 25, 2024:

Kylian Mbappe agrees Real Madrid move

Kylian Mbappe is likely to be on the move this summer.

Kylian Mbappe has agreed to join Real Madrid this summer, according to BILD. The French superstar is in the final six months of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain but hasn’t signed a new deal yet. Los Blancos have had their eyes on Mbappe for a while and are eager to secure his services this year.

The Parisians remain desperate to hold on to the 25-year-old and are expected to push for his renewal in the coming days. The Ligue 1 champions are apparently offering the player exorbitant wages to continue in Paris. However, Mbappe has reportedly made his decision and is even willing to accept a reduced salary to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Interestingly, the French icon still wants €70 million per year, which could pose a problem for the Spanish giants. The report adds that Madrid president Florentino Perez will be willing to offer the 25-year-old an annual salary of up to €35 million.

Richarlison backed join Los Blancos

Richarlison has enjoyed an impressive season.

Journalist George Sessions reckons Richarlison could end up at Real Madrid if he continues his good form this season.

The Brazilian forward has gone from strength to strength under boss Ange Postecoglou this campaign, registering eight goals and three assists in 20 outings for Tottenham Hotspur across competitions. Los Blancos are on the hunt for a new No. 9 this year and are eyeing up their options ahead of the summer.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Sessions suggested that Richarlison could turn heads at the Santiago Bernabeu if he has a great second half of the season.

"If Richarlison has a great end to the season and Real Madrid want another Brazilian number nine, that’s always been one that you could maybe see happening," said Sessions.

Richarlison’s contract with Spurs runs till 2027, so he could cost Madrid a sizeable fee, though.

Eder Militao delighted after signing extension

Eder Militao (right) is set to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Eder Militao has revealed his excitement after signing an extension with Real Madrid.

The Brazilian defender committed his future at the Santiago Bernabeu till 2028 earlier this week. Militao is sidelined after picking up an ACL injury last year but remains a vital part of plans for Los Blancos.

Speaking to the press, as cited by Madrid Universal, the 26-year-old expressed a desire to make history at the club.

"I feel very excited about my renewal and proud to remain in the best club in the world. It is, without a doubt, one of the happiest days of my life. Being here is a great and beautiful thing.

"Being alongside the president and surrounded by 14 Champions League trophies. It’s a source of pride and I feel motivated to keep making history here," said Militao.

He continued:

"Real Madrid is an honour. It’s my home. I feel very good here with my teammates and it’s where I’ve learned a lot of good things. It’s a club that has been very special to me since I first arrived here."

Militao has appeared 143 times across competitions for the Spanish giants across competitions, registering 11 goals and five assists.